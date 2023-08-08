The Common in Townshend was the place to be on Saturday for the 73rd Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day. The money raised at the fair will help fund a new family health clinic at the hospital. More photos on Page A6.
People head to the Common in Townshend for the 73rd Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day on Saturday, Aug, 5, 2023. The money raised at the fair will help fund a new family health clinic at the hospital. Purchase local photos online.
People take photos with the stork in the birthday parade during the 73nd annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. The birthday parade honors those who were born at Grace Cottage Hospital.
Heather Warner, of Wilmington, looks at some of the art work during the 73rd Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug, 5, 2023. The money raised at the fair will help fund a new family health clinic at the hospital.
Marina Rubio, of Burlington, looks through some books during the 73rd Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug, 5, 2023. The money raised at the fair will help fund a new family health clinic at the hospital.
Douglas DiVello, president of Grace Cottage Hospital, works the deep fryer during the 73rd Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug, 5, 2023. The money raised at the fair will help fund a new family health clinic at the hospital.
Kevin Seaton flips a hamburger onto a bun during the 73rd Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug, 5, 2023. The money raised at the fair will help fund a new family health clinic at the hospital.
Dr. Bob Backus rides a toy car out from the auction tent to draw a laugh from the audience during the 73rd Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug, 5, 2023. The money raised at the fair will help fund a new family health clinic at the hospital.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
