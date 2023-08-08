Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Common in Townshend was the place to be on Saturday for the 73rd Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day. The money raised at the fair will help fund a new family health clinic at the hospital. More photos on Page A6.

PHOTOS: Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day

