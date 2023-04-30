Brattleboro resident Stephen Matter does a trick on a rail as his friend Zachary filmsit on the Justice Harlan Fiske Stone Bridge that spans the Connecticut River in Chesterfield, N.H., on Monday, April 3, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Zachary of Brattleboro does a rail grind on a makeshift rail on the Justice Harlan Fiske Stone Bridge that spans the Connecticut River in Chesterfield, N.H., on Monday, April 3, 2023.
CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — New life has been breathed into a pedestrian bridge over the Connecticut River as a group of skateboarders have created a makeshift skate park.
The Justice Harlan Fiske Stone Bridge became a pedestrian bridge after the new Route 9 United States SeaBees Bridge opened right next to it. The older bridge is empty most days, almost lost to time, but when the weather is right, you’ll see a small community gather to have fun and share a laugh.
The skateboarders normally go to the skate park at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro, but during the winter the park is not accessible because of the Brattleboro Ski Hill.
A solution to this problem was to create temporary rails and different elements in an area that was easy to access.
“I think that for us skaters, having a space where we can come together as a community and have fun and take care of one another, is really important,” said Zachary, of Brattleboro, who was one of a few people skating at the site on a recent afternoon. “It's really important that we have a place to go. A lot of skaters get really down in the winter because they have nowhere to skate. This bridge has been a spot where we can come together and skate and build community, build friendship, and just have fun.”
He said the skateboaders take care of the bridge, sweep up after themselves, and clean up any messes. It has become a good spot for young skaters to come and practice if they feel too intimidated by the skate park at Living Memorial Park.
Zachary said that often skaters who know each other meet at the bridge and have fun, but that he recently ran into a father and son, in which the father was teaching the kid to skate for the first time.
