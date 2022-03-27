WILMINGTON — Additional state funding will allow Voices of Hope to continue paying for staff to keep up their good work in promoting addiction recovery and support families in the Deerfield Valley.
“We’re so psyched,” said Cindy Hayford, Deerfield Valley Community Partnership coordinator.
Hayford explained her prevention coalition applied for and will manage the Overdose Prevention and Response Strategies Enhancement grant through the Vermont Department of Health’s Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs, which awarded as much as $27,713 to the group for April to August. However, all the strategies and projects will be implemented by Voices of Hope.
Voices of Hope is made up of volunteers. With the grant, the group can pay them for their time.
Hayford said two members, who have been part of the project since the beginning and had family members die from overdoses, are “out in the community doing most of the work.”
“It’s been great to pay them,” she said.
This comes on the heels of Linkage to Care Enhancement Funding her group received last year through the same health department division. That money supported ongoing efforts to address overdoses by establishing connections to evidence-based treatment and services for individuals at risk for overdose.
Volunteers didn’t stop after the grant ended, Hayford said, “but they’re taking time out of their workday so it makes sense to have them be staff.”
“They’re going to continue with the Narcan distribution, which has been incredibly successful,” she said, referring to a medication to counteract opioid overdoses.
Cheryl Rusin and Cathy Quigley visited more than 80 businesses to encourage them to have Narcan available and to train them on its use. They will continue with the project.
Hayford said through a different funding source, they were able to get red boxes to hold Narcan in public establishments near automated external defibrillators and fire extinguishers, making the medication available to anyone. In addition to businesses, the boxes have been provided to condo associations, the Old School Community Center, and police and fire stations.
Elizabeth Mcewen is expected to continue coordinating activities related to education on addiction and stigma.
“Then I think one of the biggest focuses is on making sure people know what resources are available and making sure resources are available,” Hayford said.
Voices of Hope formed as a way to support families, remove stigma and get people the help they need.
“The big dream of this group is to have a local place, kind of like a satellite Turning Point,” Hayford said. “We work really closely with the Turning Point of Windham County. You know, it seems like every time we get a little bit of funding and it gives folks some paid time, we can get closer to that dream of having a local place for support and recovery for people in the community.”
Although the grants fund the work for small portions of time, Hayford believes it gives a boost to the group to get things done quickly and provides encouragement for eventually establishing a local recovery center. She said limited resources are likely the biggest barrier right now.
Finding the right place also is important.
“We have a couple of options that might be possibilities,” Hayford said.
Voices of Hope is “so pleased” to have gotten another grant after the success of six months working under the last one, she said.
“It brought the Voices of Hope group so much further,” she said. “This will give another boost.”
Such efforts are largely needed. Health department data shows the number opioid-related fatalities in Vermont increased by 40 from 2020 to 2021, going from 141 to 181, a bigger number than previous years.
Overdoses are “definitely a significant concern, not just in Vermont but nationwide, and something we are committed to and really prioritize when we look at our work across the board,” said Nicole Rau, substance misuse prevention manager for the state health department.
The department estimates nearly 9,000 Vermonters 18 and older were receiving medication for opioid use disorder in Hub and Spoke programs as of the last quarter of 2021. The Hub and Spoke system of care is described as “a statewide partnership of specialty treatment centers and medical practices that provide comprehensive medication assisted treatment (MAT) services to Vermonters who are diagnosed with opioid use disorder” and “dramatically increased the number of people who receive MAT services.”
Part of the state’s strategy involves partnering with community initiatives.
Rau said the latest grant that Voices of Hope received came through a request for proposals (RFP) process with scoring guidelines looking at feasibility and the likelihood of a project improving knowledge or connecting people to resources. Of the 10 proposals submitted, the department funded nine.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Rau said. “We really love seeing the creative and community-focused proposals and solutions that come through this type of opportunity.”
Community action grants are an important aspect of the department’s response, Rau said. The department secured funding through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then provided it for county-based efforts aimed at addressing gaps in systems.
“That’s one of our most robust opioid-specific work,” Rau said.
Windham and Bennington are among the several counties included in the effort.