BRATTLEBORO — Windham Southeast School District voters will decide if up to $2 million should be borrowed to add on to Academy School and complete other renovations.
The School Board unanimously approved a schematic design for the West Brattleboro elementary school that was presented at its meeting held remotely April 6. The project involves renovating the special education resource room, replacing windows in 14 classrooms, demolishing a temporary building used for special education, and creating an addition to house academic support operations and special education.
Frank Rucker, business administrator for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, said the hope is to go to construction by late summer or early fall, then have the spaces occupied in the spring of next year.
The financing will be considered by voters via ballot on May 11 in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney. A public informational session is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 6.
Diane Abate of Stevens & Associates, project architect, said BuildingGreen Inc. is helping her firm meet sustainability goals of the district. She noted specific protocols will need to be followed due to construction involving building an addition on an existing school.
The plan includes using heat pumps in the rooms with backup supplemental heat from the school’s pellet boiler and a heat recovery unit for ventilation, and LED lighting with lighting controls. Abate said her firm is still conducting studies on the window replacements.
Board member Shaun Murphy called the firm’s planning process “extremely well thought out.”
The design is intended to improve conditions for special education classrooms and make the classes feel more inclusive to the school.
Abate said her firm will check references and analyze information to ensure contractors are qualified to bid. The firm also will help narrow down a recommendation for the board to award a bid.
Rucker anticipates the district won’t need to borrow the full $2 million.
“I’m being very assertive in applying for federal grants to support this project,” he said. “It will address indoor air quality. It will improve the learning environments. And that is very much consistent with the federal grants that have recently been awarded. I will also work with Efficiency Vermont as I have done in the past. They have been a good funding partner.”
Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center in Brattleboro, Dummerston Town Office, Guilford Town Office and Putney Fire Station.