WILMINGTON — Ducks sometimes get more use out of the athletic field at Twin Valley Elementary School than the children.
“We need a consistent place to play and right now, we don’t have that,” said Chris Walling, president and soccer coordinator of Twin Valley Youth Sports, and physical education teacher at TVES for about 30 years.
Twin Valley Youth Sports, a non-profit organization serving children in the Twin Valley Unified Union School District towns of Whitingham and Wilmington as well as surrounding towns, started a fundraising campaign called Renovate the Field. The project is aimed at fixing the field.
Walling said the field has “serious drainage issues.”
“When it rains, the water ponds,” he said. “It doesn’t drain. There is existing drainage that is outdated and no longer functional, which contributes to the problem as well.”
A “huge part of the field” becomes concave after rain, Walling said.
In the fall, the dire need for repairs began to come to light. Walling estimates the youth program and PE classes at the school lost about a third of its time on the field in the fall due to the wet conditions.
“It’s just become unplayable,” he said. “It cannot hold, it cannot absorb in any way. There is no good material underneath to drain so it just sits there. You need five days of sunshine and breezy conditions to begin thinking about stepping foot on it.”
After the soccer season, Twin Valley Youth Sports board discussed needs for repairs and started the fundraiser. Walling said the plan calls for scraping the existing loam off the top of the field and stockpiling it, bringing in material to raise the field anywhere from 18 to 24 inches and creating better drainage around the perimeter of the field.
Linden Landscape Architects of Wethersfield, Conn., came up with the design. The group estimates the project will cost between $125,000 and $150,000, which Walling called “a huge undertaking for a small nonprofit organization in a very small town.”
Walling said the School Board is aware of the project and has not stepped forward to help at this point.
“This is square on the shoulders of Twin Valley Youth Sports’ fundraising campaign,” he said.
School Board Chairwoman Janna Ewart said the board is exploring the possibility of having an expert investigate the drainage, which seems to be clogged.
“It appears to be Irene driven,” she said, referring to the 2011 tropical storm. “There’s a lot of silt in the drains. That’s why it’s not moving off the field like it should be.”
The board wants to further investigate the issue before committing to a major project. Ewart told the Reformer that at the board meeting Tuesday, Principal Rebecca Fillion said the operations and facilities manager will be looking at the drainage and will present alternatives for the field at the April 26 board meeting.
As of Tuesday morning, Twin Valley Youth Sports had raised about $17,000. Walling anticipates a large donation of $25,000 will soon bring the total to about $42,000.
“We’re making progress but need more help to make this a reality for our kids,” he said. “To me, that is the bottom line. Take the politics and throw ‘em out the window. This is for the kids.”
In fall 2021, the soccer program served 123 children from pre-k to 6th grade. For baseball this spring, there are about 102 or 103 kids signed up.
Donors so far have been “a smattering of community members,” Walling said.
“It’s been former athletes who now moved on and moved elsewhere in New England, who want to give back to the community they grew up in,” he said. “It’s been second-home owners who have had homes for many, many years, who want to give back to the community, as well as lifelong community members, who have kids here, who want to see it better and see their kids play on the field.”
Fixing the field also is about having a place for the community to be proud of, Walling said, as the town brings in a lot of visitors.
Donations can be made via PayPal on twinvalleyyouthsports.com or sending a check to Twin Valley Youth Sports, P.O. Box 1458, Wilmington, Vt., 05363. For information, Walling can be reached at clw1222@hotmail.com or 802-451-6701.
Walling said all donations are tax deductible and contributors will receive confirmation from Twin Valley Youth Sports to claim on their 2022 tax form.
Once the group is close to raising $100,000, Walling expects to put out the project out to bid. He said the final design by Linden should be in his hands by the end of the month.