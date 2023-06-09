EAST DOVER — The owners of the building hosting the Post Office are seeking funds to help with demolition costs for an old scale house out front.
Co-owner John Sprung said the former scale house is "beyond repair" and becoming "a public safety problem."
"Our goal is to demo the building and in it's place, turn the land into a park/recreation area for the local community," he wrote.
Amiee Pritcher said the old Dover Scale House needs to be taken down in a controlled collapse at an estimated cost of $17,589; however, she and Sprung have already spent $100,000 on repairs at the property. The couple had to make repairs due to damage from a prior tenant and install a septic system in order to save the East Dover Post Office building.
"We have no more funds," Pritcher said. "The issue is the building is held together with spit and it’s about to fall down. If it falls in on its own, it will most likely take down three utility poles, sending the surrounding areas into a mess. I don’t want this to happen."
For the effort, the couple created a crowdfunding page at gofundme.com/f/new-village-gathering-area. According to the page, the building was constructed in 1861. It is said by Sprung to be one of the oldest buildings in Vermont still in its original configuration, with a post office, a general store and residences above.
"Across the street is a dilapidated structure that we were told was an old garage," he wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Initially we were going to tear it down. After we closed on the property, we found out that it was not an old garage but the original Town of Dover's Scale House, which in the day had been used to weigh wagons carting hay, coal, grain etc."
Sprung said he and Pritcher were determined to save the "very historic building."
"The scale was dragging the building into the ground, so the first thing we did was cut the scale from the structure and pull it up 18 inches," he wrote. "Then we had to secure the building with some cribbing. At this point we spent all of our money on the 'old garage' and could not do anything further on the Scale House as the Post Office building needed more work."
Pritcher said the couple had been denied a $5,000 beautification grant through the town's Economic Development Department's Do It program this week. Upset by the lack of support, the couple is threatening to not renew the contract with the Post Office when it expires in a few years, as it only brings in low rent payments.
"We can’t do this much longer if the town won’t help," she said.
Sprung called the couple's resources "very limited at this time."
"With your help," he wrote, "East Dover can be an even better place to live. Any extra funds received will be used to upgrade this future recreation area."
His hope is to add a pergola park or some kind of covered space. He suggested the park could be used to play chess or chat after people visit the Post Office.
The couple is willing to give the land to the town. However, Sprung said the septic system is on the property, which complicates things.
Sprung said no money came to East Dover through this round of the Do It program. The couple received money for the flagpole and other projects in earlier years.
A retail shop owner in the space below, Dover The Moon General Store, received money last year. The funds went toward repainting.
As of noon Thursday, the GoFundMe page had raised $650 toward the $17,000 goal. The couple also plans to put together a petition to ensure a certain percentage of the local 1 percent option tax revenue used for grant programs goes to East Dover projects.
Economic Development Director Eric Durocher said the Select Board decided the project didn't fit the grant program as it's not about beautification nor for a commercial building. He has put the building in the town's village center, which opens it up to tax breaks and incentives. The building also is on the National Registry of Historic Buildings, which qualifies it for grants and funding.
"I said, 'We can help you get money elsewhere,'" Durocher said. "At this point, it doesn't seem like they were interested. I think the emotions are still running high from the original decision."
Durocher said he recognizes the importance of East Dover. He noted the Do It program has funded other projects proposed by the couple.
"I would love to spend money in East Dover but I also denied three projects in West Dover because they didn't fit the program," he said. "It doesn't have anything to do with east versus west."
Durocher said the bulk of the funds go to West Dover because that's where most of the businesses are located.