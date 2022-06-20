BRATTLEBORO — A fundraising campaign urgently seeks to raise $350,000 to purchase and protect property held sacred by Indigenous People.
"Given the nature of the real estate market nowadays, it's anybody's guess what could happen and how much it would sell for," said Rich Holschuh, director of the Atowi Project. "So I'm organizing this campaign under a really tight deadline to try to make an offer on it before it goes on the market because the seller is open to that."
Donations to buy property near The Marina off Putney Road can be made by visiting atowi.org/wantastegok-sacred-site-protection, which includes information about the project. The Atowi Project is a nonprofit based at Retreat Farm raising awareness about Indigenous communities.
Holschuh said he wants to raise the funds by this week.
"The market is crazy and there is no other place like this," he said. "Nothing should be built there because there are burials there."
As proof of the sacredness, Holschuh cited petroglyphs discovered underwater in the area and multiple burials recorded in local newspapers. He said because the burial sites are unmarked, there's no legal protection for them until they're dug up, "and then it's too late."
In a letter to the Vermont Land Trust, State Archeologist Jess Robinson affirmed "the archaeological importance" of the nearby waterway and advocated for conserving the land in question.
"There is a notable documented history of Natives utilizing the West River/Connecticut River confluence area during the historic era, and the content and density of known archaeological sites, including petroglyphs, attest that the area was repeatedly visited over the last 6,000 years or so prior to European contact for both ritual and quotidian reasons," Robinson wrote. "While the parcel potentially for sale is small, conserving it would preserve an important, undeveloped area at the mouth of the West River, and give to the public, including local Native groups, a place for gatherings and contemplation. I cannot recommend its preservation highly enough."
Holschuh said the approximately two-acre property for about 20 years has belonged to a person who currently lives in Massachusetts. A house was removed from the land after being badly damaged during a fire two years ago. A small outbuilding still remains.
Historical records show Holland Pettis, a farmer and the first settler in that end of town, moved on to the property in the 1840s and built a farmhouse. Holschuh said the land was known to be good for farming.
His hope is to preserve the property, which he called "important to the Abenaki people," and have it open to the public.
"It's already used by the public," he said. "People walk through there. There's a well used path anyone can see."
Holschuh said he's talking with some organizations interested in contributing to the fundraising effort if the community shows support.
"I've got one solid commitment from a foundation in the state," he said, "and I have gotten a commitment from Ben & Jerry's to promote this campaign nationally."
Holschuh noted the property is immediately adjacent to one of only two petroglyph sites in Vermont. The other site is in Bellows Falls.
The petroglyphs had been out of sight since 1909, when the first hydroelectric dam on the Connecticut River in Vernon was built and the impoundment raised the water level in this area about 15 feet, according to a document on the Atowi website.
"Now submerged, they are at least protected from vandalism, a situation not entirely without merit, according to the contemporary Abenaki," states the website. "The site retains its significance and continues to be visited by contemporary members of the Native community, as are the carvings in Bellows Falls. These places are relevant reminders of ongoing relationships."
Local scuba diver Annette Spaulding located a petroglyph showing a face in 2015 in Brattleboro, and in 2016 she thinks she found a partial thunderbird.