TOWNSHEND — At 5 a.m., on Thursday, the gazebo at the town common that was used as a prop in the movie "Funny Farm" will be demolished.
"It was discovered that it was unstable," Town Clerk Ellenka Wilson said Wednesday. "Some of the wood at the base was rotted."
Wilson said a committee formed to look into many different options, including rebuilding the current gazebo, but decided that tearing it down and replacing it was the best and most cost-effective option. The committee is continuing to work on designs and timelines for the replacement.
The Reformer previously reported that the gazebo was erected on the town common as part of the set for "Funny Farm," which starred Chevy Chase and was released in 1988, and leased to the town 100 years at a time from the Newfane Congregational Church.
In 2016, a man accused of drunk driving hit the structure with his car and damaged it. He was arrested for driving under the influence.