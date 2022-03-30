BELLOWS FALLS — Support for turning the tiny vacant lot at 66 Atkinson Street into some kind of community garden was strong Tuesday night.
The Rockingham Select Board, Bellows Falls Village Trustees and the Saxtons River Village Trustees met in one of their regular quarterly joint meetings, and the future of the former location of Meeting Waters YMCA dominated the discussion.
The dilapidated former Methodist Meeting House was demolished just before Christmas, at the town’s expense, leaving a vacant .26 acre lot. The town is looking to recoup the costs of demolishing the building, according to Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, which will make the final decision about the lot. Golec said the town would like the property to remain on the tax rolls. The village of Bellows Falls also incurred thousands of dollars of expenses to make the building secure and not a public hazard.
Michael P. Stack of Saxtons River said his organization, Bellows Falls Trades Inc., is working to get area high school students interested in the vocational and technical trades, and he proposed that his organization would lease the lot and students would build gardens and a park for the community.
Stack, who recently retired to his hometown after a career in the financial services industry, was recently elected as one of Rockingham’s three listers.
He mentioned that the Bellows Falls Trades group could offer $75,000 in a 10-year lease for the property. That amount is close to the $85,000 the town and Bellows Falls village have calculated they’ve spent on the property.
Also on hand were representatives from Central Elementary School, which is located across School Street Extension from the lot. The school’s playground is located immediately next to the now-vacant lot.
Kerry Kennedy, principal at Central, Jody Hauser, the school’s librarian, and Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, all said the new landscape — without the large church — is a plus for the school and the community.
Hauser said the school is in the first year of its Farm to School program, which is a lifelong program educating students about “a more just food program.”
Lambert said without the building, the eye is drawn to the elementary school, and it emphasizes its connection to the community.
The only voice in favor of building on the vacant lot came from Select Board member Elijah Zimmer, who said he was in favor of “in-fill” at the site of the former historic church.
Zimmer, who is a member of the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission, had fought hard to save the dilapidated church, along with others.
Bellows Falls Village Trustee Jeff Dunbar, who is listed as one of the directors of BF Trades, said he too favored “in-fill” on the lot, but he said because of its location and zoning requirements he doubted that would be possible. Others on BF Trades’ board include Chuck Wise, the Rockingham zoning administrator, Kristen Swartout, a local attorney from Saxtons River, Jan Guild of Cambridgeport, and Karen Jarret, who along with Stack is the co-founder of BF Trades.
The lot is located at the corner of Atkinson Street and School Street Extension.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright voiced concern about the future use of the lot in terms of safety.
Wright pointed out that Atkinson Street in that portion of Bellows Falls is also Route 5, and is used heavily by trucks to avoid the downtown.
“I like the idea of an open green space,” said Village Trustee Stefan Golec, who noted that the town and village own several properties in the village, due to fires or tax sales.
BF Trades Inc. was formed last year as a 501©3 organization focused on vocational technical education.
Sean Murphy, the assistant principal at Bellows Falls Union High School, spoke in favor of the project, saying that BF Trades “would be a great opportunity for our kids,” and the garden/park project would link the high school with the children at Central and nearby Bellows Falls Middle School.
Stack said designing and building the gardens and a park would be a valuable experience for the students.