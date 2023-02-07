BRATTLEBORO — More firefighters are needed in Brattleboro, according to AP Triton's report commissioned by the town to advise on the future of emergency medical services.
Rich Buchanan, senior project manager at AP Triton, suggests the Brattleboro Fire Department work its way up to having 10 people in each of its three platoons, which would be an addition of three for each platoon or nine altogether. National standards would want 16 or 17 in a platoon, he said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday, but that would not be reasonable for the region.
"It's particularly exacerbated at this moment because you pulled two people off of your engine now and they're on your ambulance," he said. "This is something we think needs your immediate attention."
Buchanan told the board that if new hires could be trained in both firefighting and emergency medical services, there would be a cost benefit to the town.
"I've been on this department for 35 years and there hasn't been a staffing change in over 30 years," Fire Chief Len Howard said. "We've been at seven people."
When Howard first started, the department had a call force of volunteer firefighters that totaled 37. Now, there are none.
Volunteer fire departments are struggling to find members, Howard said.
"Volunteers aren't there anymore," he said. "There's too much going on in people's lives and the amount of training you have to be certified to be a firefighter and EMT is way too much for a person to do as a part-time thing. They've got families. They've got jobs. They just can't do it. We have a great mutual aid system but we don't know what we're going to get."
Howard said the only guarantee, in terms of the number of personnel showing up for mutual aid, is coming from staffed departments in Keene, N.H., and Greenfield, Mass.
Overtime usage has been so high lately in the local department because seven people moved on and seven others needed to be hired in their place, Howard said. That required overtime for training and filling in gaps.
Other staff were out on family leave after having children. COVID also has been a factor cited before.
Typically, Howard said, the platoons run with six people because one person is sick or on vacation.
Since the quality of service is so high, Buchanan said the town is in a position to meticulously plan for the future. The Select Board is tasked with deciding how to proceed with ambulance service after splitting with Rescue Inc. last year and partnering with Golden Cross Ambulance as the town explores a fire/EMS model.
"No matter what direction we go in, this is really a question that has to address the firefighting capability," Town Manager John Potter said. "What we would like to do is suggest to the board that we come back sometime in the March time frame to talk with you about a process to continue to improve our understanding of these various options and multiple other ones that could spin off of those that look at an in-house approach ... a contracted approach and then look at a hybrid approach."
Buchanan offered support, telling the board and town staff "you can call as much as you want."