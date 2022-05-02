BRATTLEBORO — G.S. Precision acquired F.T. Gearing Systems, a company that supplies gears to the aerospace and defense industries.
Thursday's announcement did not disclose terms of the transaction. Based in Brattleboro, G.S. Precision is described by its parent company AE Industrial Partners as a "leading manufacturer of complex, high-precision components and specialty hardware used primarily in aerospace engines and defense systems."
The acquisition marks G.S. Precision's second since it was acquired by AE Industrial Partners in 2020. The other, SMC Aerospace, occurred last month.
F.T. Gearing was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Aldershot, England, according to the announcement. The company is described as "a critical supplier within the aerospace supply chain, providing complex, tight-tolerance precision gear components used in next-generation aircraft engines, actuators and fuel systems."
Since its founding, F.T. Gearing has been family owned, according to the announcement. The current owners — CEO Graham Fitzgerald and CEO and Managing Director Nigel Fitzgerald — are set to continue with F.T. Gearing after the deal closes.
“The acquisition of F.T. Gearing is truly transformational for GSP, providing us with new gear capabilities, as well as an entry into F.T. Gearing’s blue-chip customers, furthering GSP’s position as a premier supplier within the global aerospace and defense ecosystem,” Matt O’Connell, CEO of G.S. Precision, said in a statement. “F.T. Gearing is a perfect fit with GSP, both in terms of corporate culture and its complex gear manufacturing capabilities, and our customers will benefit from an expanded solutions offering. I look forward to working with Graham and Nigel and the entire F.T. Gearing team as we grow the business together.”
Graham Fitzgerald stated, “As part of G.S. Precision, we will expand our footprint and gain access to new markets and customers. In a competitive market, our complementary offerings strongly position us to meet the growing demands of today’s largest A&D customers.”
“While F.T. Gearing has been a successful family company for over 40 years, the support of GSP and AEI will allow us to capitalize on today’s exciting aerospace opportunities,” stated Nigel Fitzgerald. “We’re excited to join the GSP team and are optimistic about the growth ahead.”
According to ftgearing.com, F.T. Gearing's head office is a factory and it has seven satellite facilities in close proximity. Each facility offers "cellular manufacturing" and quality assurance support.
"Our continual investment in new cutting edge technology and technician training allows us to support complete supply chain solutions on time," the F.T. Gearing website states. "Our comprehensive machining capability enables core parts to be manufactured complete with maximum efficiency in dedicated areas adopting lean manufacturing principles."