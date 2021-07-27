BRATTLEBORO -- G.S. Precision, a locally-based global leader in the manufacture of critical components for the Aerospace & Defense Industries, is looking to expand its manufacturing with the recent purchase of another facility in Brattleboro.
GS Precision says the expansion solidifies its commitment to future growth and stability in the global Aerospace & Defense Industry and represents the fifth manufacturing facility under its ownership.
“The additional square footage was needed as we continue our growth and vertical integration with capabilities that we had previously outsourced,” GSP’s President and CEO Matt O’Connell, stated in a news release.
The 24,644-square-foot facility located at 343 John Seitz Drive, within the Exit 1 Industrial Park, comprised of both manufacturing and office space with two levels - complete with loading docks at the rear of the building. The facility was built in 1987 and includes about 4.58 acres and possesses approximately 307 feet of frontage on the south side of John Seitz Drive.