People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
People filled the streets of Brattleboro on Friday to listen to music, see the arts, eat and drink, and be dazzled by fiery displays during the return of Gallery Walk, the downtown "block party" that takes place the first Friday of each month from May to December.
Close
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023. Purchase local photos
online.
Donna Simons looks at some go the artworks created by Donald Saaf Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts gallery in Brattleboro during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Tim Baum, of Westminster, looks at the displays of work at Insight Photography in Brattleboro during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Walter Hagedorn works on a series of apoplectic chickens during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Arther Clifford and his wife Donna Domino, of Worcester, Mass., dance to music being played by The Moondogs during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Bonnie Girvan dances with the May Pole at Center Congregational Church in Brattleboro during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Members of the Windham Morris Dancers perform in front of a crowd during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Jesse M Thomas, of Sunderland, Mass., stuns the crowd with his fire act during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Jesse M Thomas, of Sunderland, Mass., stuns the crowd with his fire act during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Jesse M Thomas, of Sunderland, Mass., stuns the crowd with his fire act during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Jesse M Thomas, of Sunderland, Mass., stuns the crowd with his fire act during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Jesse M Thomas, of Sunderland, Mass., stuns the crowd with his fire act during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Jesse M Thomas, of Sunderland, Mass., stuns the crowd with his fire act during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Jesse M Thomas, of Sunderland, Mass., stuns the crowd with his fire act during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Jesse M Thomas, of Sunderland, Mass., stuns the crowd with his fire act during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Elijah Burdo, of Brattleboro, looks at the art at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023. Purchase local photos
online.
Donna Simons looks at some go the artworks created by Donald Saaf Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts gallery in Brattleboro during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Tim Baum, of Westminster, looks at the displays of work at Insight Photography in Brattleboro during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Walter Hagedorn works on a series of apoplectic chickens during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Arther Clifford and his wife Donna Domino, of Worcester, Mass., dance to music being played by The Moondogs during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Bonnie Girvan dances with the May Pole at Center Congregational Church in Brattleboro during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Members of the Windham Morris Dancers perform in front of a crowd during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Jesse M Thomas, of Sunderland, Mass., stuns the crowd with his fire act during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.