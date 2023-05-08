Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

People fill the streets of Brattleboro during the return of Gallery Walk for the 2023 season on Friday, May 5, 2023.

People filled the streets of Brattleboro on Friday to listen to music, see the arts, eat and drink, and be dazzled by fiery displays during the return of Gallery Walk, the downtown "block party" that takes place the first Friday of each month from May to December.

PHOTOS: Gallery Walk returns