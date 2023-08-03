20210702-GALLERY-RADDER-46.JPG

The rain didn’t stop people from attending Gallery Walk in downtown Brattleboro, on Friday, July 2, 2021. 

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Because of the forecast for rain, Friday's scheduled Gallery Walk in downtown Brattleboro has been shifted to rainy day protocol, according to event organizer Erin Scaggs.

• There will be no street closure for the event, meaning that Elliot Street and Harmony Lot will remain open and there will be no impact on parking or traffic.

• All 16 art galleries will host their openings as planned, including a community art-making event called "Sounds & Signs" at 118 Elliot.

• Free live music, featuring Brooklyn bands Tilden and Sweet Lightning, will move to the Stone Church at 210 Main Street from 6 to 9 p.m. The show is all ages. There will be a full bar and pizza by the slice available for purchase.

• Brattleboro Flea, featuring 30-plus local vendors, will move into the Old Twin Flames space and Ezra Distler's pop-up space on Main Street, 61 and 97 Main Street, respectively.

• There will be no food trucks or community table, but downtown restaurants will be open.

• Interactive art stations Exquisite Corpse and Connecticut River Conservancy's "Paint a Rain Barrel" activity will be hosted at River Gallery School. Chess Alley will set up in Harmony Tunnel as planned.