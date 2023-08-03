Because of the forecast for rain, Friday's scheduled Gallery Walk in downtown Brattleboro has been shifted to rainy day protocol, according to event organizer Erin Scaggs.
• There will be no street closure for the event, meaning that Elliot Street and Harmony Lot will remain open and there will be no impact on parking or traffic.
• All 16 art galleries will host their openings as planned, including a community art-making event called "Sounds & Signs" at 118 Elliot.
• Free live music, featuring Brooklyn bands Tilden and Sweet Lightning, will move to the Stone Church at 210 Main Street from 6 to 9 p.m. The show is all ages. There will be a full bar and pizza by the slice available for purchase.
• Brattleboro Flea, featuring 30-plus local vendors, will move into the Old Twin Flames space and Ezra Distler's pop-up space on Main Street, 61 and 97 Main Street, respectively.
• There will be no food trucks or community table, but downtown restaurants will be open.
• Interactive art stations Exquisite Corpse and Connecticut River Conservancy's "Paint a Rain Barrel" activity will be hosted at River Gallery School. Chess Alley will set up in Harmony Tunnel as planned.