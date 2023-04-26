BRATTLEBORO — After responding to the Achille Agway on Putney Road to investigate reports of mistreated chicks, Game Warden Kelly Price says people shouldn't rely on social media to get their information.
"Unfortunately, social media has been a double-edged sword since its inception," Price told the Reformer while standing outside the Agway on Wednesday morning. "People need to take everything with a grain of salt these days. Social media is nothing more than a platform. It's a place for people to vent and to share ideas. Half the time we find that the story is the tiniest bit of the real full story. So before people start to jump on the bandwagon or start bashing, take time to really look into the full picture."
Price said he inspected the living conditions of the chicks and spoke with the store's general manager.
"I inspected the facility today and visually inspected all the chicks and their enclosures and I see no issues," he said. "All the chicks look healthy, I did not see a single ill chick. They had fresh food, they had fresh water, and the enclosures were clean and well maintained. I don't see a problem here as far as the conditions that they're being housed in or the care that they're receiving."
The general manager declined to speak with the Reformer.
Price said the store has been overwhelmed by calls from people outraged by what they have been reading on social media. Even though he cautioned folks to be skeptical of what they read on social media, he takes these complaints seriously.
"I take everybody at their word," he said. "But, to re-emphasize, this facility is doing their due diligence, and the chicks look healthy, all of them, ducks and chickens. The animals are being safely and respectfully housed and taken care of."
According to Scott Waterman, spokesman for the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets, the agency provides technical assistance to farms in Vermont. If there are concerns about abused or neglected animals, those reports are investigated by local law enforcement.
Over the past weekend, the Brattleboro Police Department visited the Agway after receiving a complaint. The complainant was served with a no trespass order as a result.