BENNINGTON — In addition to its aromatic cloves and delicious food vendors, this year's Garlic Town, USA festival will serve up a hearty helping of music and entertainment. The event, held in downtown Bennington on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, promises a full day of performances across two stages, complemented by interactive demonstrations and activities to entertain festival-goers of all ages.
Musical Acts to Savor
Both Stage A (located at People’s Park - 150 Depot Street) and Stage B (at Village Garage - 107 Depot Street) will offer a wide-range and eclectic mix of musical acts. With the support of Coggins Auto Group as sponsor, the line up includes:
GVH & Cindy Baxter (Stage B at 10 a.m.): Kicking off the festival, the group is known for their eclectic blend of folk, bluegrass, and acoustic melodies. This pairing is a treat for audiences who appreciate intricate instrumental work and soul-stirring vocals.
Carly Rogers (Stage A at 11 a.m.): Carly Rogers is fast becoming a name to reckon with in the world of country music. Known for her soulful voice, authentic lyrics, and a touch of modern flair, Carly embodies the essence of today's country genre while paying homage to its roots.
Kitchen Sync with Julie Shay (Stage B at 11:30 a.m.): This innovative band is lauded for its eclectic mix of rock, folk, and blues, but it's Julie's captivating vocals and versatile musicianship that give the band its unique charm.
Whiskey West (Stage A at 1 p.m.): What makes Whiskey West particularly engaging is their knack for storytelling, a cornerstone of the country music tradition. Their lyrics often paint vivid portraits of love, loss, and the intricacies of the human condition, making every song not just a tune but an emotional journey.
Buck2Fifty with Matthew Edwards (Stage B at 1:20 p.m.): This dynamic ensemble, led by the gifted pianist Matthew Edwards of Bennington, effortlessly combines a variety of genres that blend classical foundation with elements of jazz, rock, and even some touches of folk.
The McGuiness Brothers (Stage A at 3 p.m.): Known for their eclectic mix of rock, folk, and soul, The McGuinness Brothers have carved a unique niche in the contemporary music scene. Their set promises to be one of the most anticipated performances of the festival.
Made in the Shade (Stage B at 3 p.m.): Made in the Shade Music offers an extremely wide variety of music for all occasions. Styles include swing, Dixieland, calypso, reggae, Latin, R&B, blues, rock, country and classical.
For additional details, including how to purchase discounted tickets, please visit www.GarlicTownUSA.com.