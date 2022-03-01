BRATTLEBORO — David Gartenstein plans to begin working immediately to prepare for his new role as town moderator.
"I thank the voters and the town of Brattleboro for their confidence in me and I look forward to working with everybody to make Representative Town Meeting a success," he said.
Gartenstein won Tuesday's election in a 915-270 vote against Kurt Daims, executive director of Brattleboro Common Sense. Gartenstein thanked Daims for running for the position.
Gartenstein will preside over annual Representative Town Meeting on March 19 and make determinations based on Robert's Rules of Order. He is a deputy's state's attorney and former member of the Select Board, Development Review Board, and now-defunct School Boards that governed the elementary schools in Brattleboro and Brattleboro Union High School.
In November, Lawrin Crispe announced he would not be running for the position he held for a decade.
“It was a great experience," he said at the time, adding that he enjoyed working alongside town staff and appreciated working with Town Meeting members.
At the polls at the American Legion, Russ Grabiec of Brattleboro described being particularly interested in the moderator race because it brings up questions about how the annual meeting is run. He said he wished more information had been available on contested Town Meeting member seats in District 3.
"We just moved," said Jodi Seaver of Brattleboro, whose daughter told her to participate in the election. "We pretty much do what she says. She said it's important to vote for the school budget."
Ian Goodnow, a Justice of Peace who also serves as vice chairman of the Select Board, welcomed the family to town.
"Chilly day to be out, but loved spending the day talking to voters and fellow candidates!" Select Board member Jessica Gelter wrote on Facebook, sharing a photo with fellow uncontested incumbents Daniel Quipp and Tim Wessel outside the American Legion.
Town Clerk Hilary Francis said there were moments when it was busy and all the booths were full.
"But for the most part, it's been a trickle," she said.
At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, about 350 people had voted at the legion. About 630 had voted with absentee ballots with more to be counted.
Francis wasn't expecting a big uptick in in-person voting later in the day.
"I usually assume we're going to have a rush at 7 in the morning when we open, lunchtime, and after 5, and it usually doesn't work out that way," she said, tending to see the most voters coming in around 10 a.m.
Francis noted Tuesday's election featured only local candidates; it wasn't a presidential primary or election where turnout tends to be high. She estimated the town having between 9,000 to 9,500 registered voters at the time of the interview.
No one had given poll workers a hard time about wearing masks and no one requested to vote outdoors, Francis said.
"Most people were happy to sanitize their hands when they walked in," she said.