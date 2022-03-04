Driving somewhere? You’ll pay more to do it — now and for the foreseeable future.
Gasoline prices continued their steep climb on Friday, reaching a Vermont average of $3.883 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA’s national survey of gas prices. That’s about five cents per gallon above the national average of $3.837 per gallon.
According to AAA, prices at the pump averaged $3.842 per gallon in Bennington County and $3.888 per gallon in Windham County. Prices were slightly lower in New Hampshire and Massachusetts and higher in New York.
The price of shipping goods is rising, too: Diesel prices reached an average of $4.408 per gallon in Vermont on Friday, AAA said, up from $4.128 a week ago. Nationally, diesel sold for $4.259 per gallon on Friday nationally, up from $3.979 a week ago.
A one-two punch of inflation and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have led to a steep increase in prices. A week ago, the national average was $3.54 per gallon, AAA said; a month ago it was $3.423 per gallon.
On Friday, oil futures, which had been steadily rising since the start of the year due to demand from a recovering global economy, soared past $110 a barrel for the first time since 2013.
That’s “the highest price we’ve seen in over a decade” said Dan Goodman, public affairs manager for AAA Northern New England. “Our top forecasters are saying we could definitely see an increase of 25 to 50 cents by the end of the month.”
Rural prices tend to be higher because of transportation costs and less competition for dollars, Goodman said. And prices at the pump tend to increase in March and April, as that’s when refineries conduct regular maintenance and switch over to summer fuel blends.
What can motorists do? Making sure your tires are properly inflated and combining multiple errands into a single trip are good ways to improve fuel economy, Goodman said. So is timing travel for off-peak hours to avoid idling in traffic. But more than anything: Slow down.
“We know fuel economy peaks at about 50 miles per hour,” Goodman said. “The faster you go you lose fuel efficiency. Reducing your speed by 5-to-10 miles per hour can increase efficiency 10-to-15 percent.”
Russia was the third-largest source of oil products sold in the U.S. last year — behind only Mexico and Canada — and responsible for about 8 percent of all imports.
In 2021, the U.S. imported roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia — a one-year increase of 24 percent, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she supports banning Russian oil imports to the U.S.
President Joe Biden has been reluctant to curb Russian oil shipments to the U.S. or slap on energy sanctions in ways that would reduce supply as gas prices at the pump are already climbing for Americans. But Pelosi’s support gives fresh currency for an idea in Congress already backed by wide swaths of Republicans and an increasing number of Democrats.
The White House has said all tools remain on the table.
“I’m all for that,” Pelosi said about ending Russian oil in the U.S. “Ban it.”
A Russian oil ban could draw a momentary alliance of lawmakers on the left and right — Democrats fighting climate change who want to lessen the U.S. reliance on fossil fuels; Republicans who want to boost U.S. energy production at home; and the great majority of lawmakers of both parties who want to stop Putin’s war.
Thus far, Biden has resisted, fearing a ban could further disrupt global markets and raise already high prices at the pump. He also risks backlash from climate change activists who say U.S. officials must not use the Ukraine war to expand oil or gas drilling in the U.S., a step Republicans have been urging.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.