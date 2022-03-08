BENNINGTON — Gas prices in Vermont jumped 14 cents per gallon in one day, hitting an average high of $4.18 on Tuesday. News of President Biden’s ban on the import of Russian oil and natural gas virtually assures prices at the pump will continue to rise here at home.
The national average gas price on Tuesday was $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA, up from $3.62 a month ago and $2.77 a year ago.
Dan Goodman, public affairs manager for AAA Northern New England, said prices vary across the state. A check of the online gas pricing site GasBuddy.com confirmed that. In Burlington, for example, the price was $4.23 per gallon; in Bennington, prices ranged from just under $4 to $4.19; Manchester saw prices as high as $4.29 per gallon; in Windham County, prices on Tuesday ranged from $3.94 to $4.19 per gallon.
“This is an evolving situation,” said Goodman. He said prices have climbed about 50 cents per gallon in a week and it’s unclear how high they will go. “These are unprecedented times. Consumers can expect the current trend to continue. As crude (oil) prices climb, motorists are going to be seeing increased prices at the pump.”
He said national experts are predicting a $4.50 per gallon national average soon. President Biden’s announcement could speed that timeline, a reality the president acknowledged on Tuesday.
"I'm going to do everything I can to minimize Putin's price hike here at home," Biden said.
The New York Times reported that Russia produces about 11 percent of the world’s oil, or roughly 10.5 million barrels a day. Russian oil accounts for about a quarter of the European Union’s oil imports, but just 3 percent of the United States’ imports. The ban, which the White House first resisted, gained momentum as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made personal appeals to policymakers in the U.S. and around the globe.
The price of diesel has also jumped, posing its own set of problems for the economy. Goodman said the average price of diesel on Tuesday was $4.80 cents, up 14 cents since Monday.
“That does impact the delivery of goods,” he said. Translation: The cost of everything shipped by trucks — which is basically everything we eat, wear, and use — is likely to see a cost bump because of the increased shipping costs.
“It’s not an availability issue, thank goodness,” said William Smith with the Vermont Truck & Bus Association. “It’s a price issue.”
Smith pointed out it’s the same issue facing the heating oil industry, as well. “Fuel prices are obviously going through the roof for everybody.”
Goodman said Vermonters pay more for gas than neighbors in New Hampshire and Maine because of the lack of competition in the Green Mountain State. In addition, he said, prices jump this time of year as refineries conduct routine maintenance and switch over to summer fuel blends.
Still, he said, the higher prices have not dampened Vermonters’ enthusiasm for travel.
“Our members were very excited and booking vacations and trips for their families, going back to pre-COVID numbers. We have yet seen the gas prices impact travel,” he said. “It’s a wait-and-see process. Gas prices are a small piece of our budget.”
Gov. Phil Scott, asked at his weekly news conference if Vermont might join some states discussing temporarily rolling back gas taxes, said, “We need to do all we can as a country. We’re not just facing this as a state. We need some revenue to match the federal funds so that we can build the projects and improve the infrastructure in our state, and that would only give us temporary relief.
“I’m sure on the national level, they’re looking to do whatever they can to increase production at least temporarily to try and take the impact away from the everyday taxpayers,” he said.
Supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic had been causing prices to go up before the war on Ukraine, Scott said.
“But it’s the price we might have to pay for freedom and democracy and to do everything we can to condemn the actions taken by Russia and Putin in particular,” he said.
Scott said he believes some of Russia's reasoning for the war is about "world dominance, dominance of the fuel industry, natural gas and petroleum gas." He called for decreasing Americans' reliance on oil, including the use of more electric vehicles.
AAA's Goodman said drivers can take steps to cut down on their gasoline consumption, including driving safer and smoother — avoiding abrupt starts and stops. But he said the best practice is to slow down, adding, "Reducing your speed by 5-to-10 miles per hour can increase efficiency 10-to-15 percent." Other measures include keeping up with maintenance of your vehicle, inflating and rotating tires, combining short trips during the day, and keeping less weight in your car.