BRATTLEBORO — In 2017, Jessica Callahan Gelter joined the Brattleboro Planning Commission as a way to give back to the community.
“And it’s been really wonderful,” she said. “I want to do more.”
Much of the commission’s work is long term without impacts being seen right away, Gelter said. She hopes serving on the Select Board will provide opportunities to bring about more immediate effects.
“I guess I’m feeling antsy amidst the pandemic,” she said, finding more time to get involved in local government.
She’s one of six candidates running for two one-year terms on the board in the March 2 election. Other candidates include incumbent Daniel Quipp, Evan Chadwick, Kurt Daims, Rikki Risatti and Jackson Stein. Gary Stroud dropped out of the race, citing a diagnosis of prostate cancer.
Gelter described being “really inspired” by the community safety review process, which resulted in a report full of recommendations for reforming the police department and acknowledging harms associated with systemic issues. She started regularly attending Select Board meetings out of interest for the project.
“I thought it was an excellent move on the Select Board’s part to allow the research to happen and I definitely want to see the Select Board follow through on the recommendations based on the data in the report,” she said, hoping to ensure the process continues after new board members are elected while acknowledging there may be some things that the town can’t do.
Another thing that excites Gelter is an article on the March 2 ballot asking voters if the town should amend its charter to allow amendments that conform to charter provisions already authorized by the Vermont Legislature for another municipality of the state.
“It’s sort of a really nerdy municipal governance kind of thing,” she said, adding that it would allow the town to act more independently. “I am a very big fan of local control and local governance so I think that would be a fantastic idea.”
She sees the amendment, which would first need to be approved by the Legislature, as a way to help the town as it implements some of the community safety report’s recommendations.
“I think some of the recommendations aren’t things that can happen tomorrow,” she said, “but they outline them really well as a long-term rollout process to move toward taking care of our community without using the police force or folks who are carrying guns to take care of more vulnerable community members and in dangerous situations.”
Another ballot question asks voters if the cannabis sales should be allowed in town. Having worked at the Brattleboro area prevention coalition now known as Building a Positive Community, where one of the main jobs involved researching the impact of adolescent cannabis use, Gelter said the group decided it’s best to limit access and advertising directed at younger community members.
Her position on the Planning Commission also has her discussing potential zoning for retail cannabis. If appropriate rules about visibility and access can be developed, she said, “I think we can make it work.”
“I think it would be great for small businesses if we had that option,” she said, adding that people can go to neighboring Massachusetts for such purchases, so not having it here would be a missed opportunity.
Gelter called herself a “huge supporter” of the security deposit proposal, which the Select Board approved in a 3-2 vote in December. The board amended a housing ordinance to limit what landlords can initially charge tenants to one month’s rent and a security deposit not to exceed the same amount.
As someone who lived in an apartment and on a low income, Gelter said she wouldn’t have been able to afford moving out of her parents’ house if she hadn’t been able to find someone to work with her financially. She called board discussions on the issue “really interesting to me.”
Gelter anticipates “a big conversation” this year on how the town will meet the state’s new energy goals, which she said will have global and local implications. She looks it as a way to take responsibility in addressing climate change.
Her hope is to engage in talks about helping small businesses survive the pandemic and thrive afterwards. She said downtown businesses, small businesses, artists, manufacturers are all feeling the impact.
As one of the leaders of the Radically Rural Summit in Keene, N.H., celebrating and sharing innovative actions in different fields in rural areas, Gelter sees her experience being helpful in conversations about recovering from the pandemic. And by running for office and serving on the Planning Commission, she wants to show community members that getting involved is more accessible than they might think.
On the commission, Gelter helped with the 2018 update to the town plan. She said she has also worked closely with town staff to “select and oversee contractors, most recently to direct a downtown design and planning effort, and encouraged the application to a municipal planning grant to be put towards increasing accessible housing opportunities in town.”
Gelter graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 2003 then attended Boston University’s College of Fine Arts’ Theater Arts program, returning each summer to teach at New England Youth Theatre. After spending time abroad and exploring career options in theater in the Boston area, she returned to Brattleboro and worked as a staff member at New England Youth Theatre, where she helped found the NEYT Alumni Association, which brings young professionals back to the area to give back by sharing their expertise and raising scholarship funds for new NEYT students.
Gelter has served on boards for the Friends of Music at Guilford and Vermont Theatre Company. She’s also a playwright, director and performer.
Currently, Gelter serves as executive director of Arts Alive in New Hampshire. She’s also a small business coach and hosts regular professional development workshops for creative professionals in partnership with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurs in Keene, N.H.