MARLBORO — A Winchester, N.H., man was identified as the person who died in a car crash on Route 9 on Friday.
According to information from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, George C. Morse, 47, was driving east in a 2006 BMW when he crossed the centerline of the road and drove into the trailer axles of a 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer being operated by Scott N. Morse, no relation.
State investigators learned Scott Morse moved to the right shoulder of the roadway but was unable to avoid the crash.
George Morse died at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, Nicole Leroux, of Bennington, was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. She was later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., for further treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who might have information about the crash is urged to contact Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division at 802-828-2078.