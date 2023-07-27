TOWNSHEND — Water from the historic storm on July 10 flooded a hut holding hay at Gerda's Equine Rescue and the road leading to a pasture.
Gerda Silver, owner of the rescue, described the road and hut as "totally trashed."
"It's been kind of a rocky road," Silver said. "It's wild."
Silver said the pasture where the hay is stored is "basically a bowl," perfect for water to pool up and not get up to the farm.
A photo shows the hut is nearly underwater.
"Obviously, there was no hope for the hay and when we went down to look at it once the water subsided, it was already molding," Silver said.
A refrigerator from another property ended up floating to the equine rescue.
Gerda's received "a few really nice grants" to help with recovery, Silver said. Some are still being sought.
"I don't know if FEMA is going to give us anything, which is a shame," Silver said in reference to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "But people really stepped up to help us."
Winot Work of Townshend repaired the road. A $5,000 grant went toward the approximately $15,000 project.
The night before flash floods were anticipated, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers went around and asked people in danger to evacuate. River Bend Farm and Feed, near Gerda's in Townshend, had horses and cows that needed to leave.
Dylan Burguard, barn manager at Gerda's, and her assistant hitched up trailers and helped relocate the animals.
"They got home at 1 o'clock in the morning," Silver said. "This would have never happened in Long Island, where I'm from. These small communities are impressive. They really are."
Sara Bernard, co-owner of River Bend Farm and Feed, said "so many people" came out in the dark and mud to help her family move their animals.
"[I]t was amazing and we are beyond lucky to have such wonderful, generous people in our lives," she said.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26, the equine rescue is hosting a community clean up day. Volunteers are being asked to help with repairs from the storm and sprucing up.
Donations for hay are still being sought. Annually, Gerda's raises money for its supply.
Just before the storm, money had been trickling in for the cause. Then the equine rescue posted on social media, looking for contributions to help with rescuing horses from Alabama and the funds came pouring in.
"The people love the save," Silver said.
Now that the rescue is complete and the horses are living at the farm, the focus is back on fundraising for hay. Altogether, 40 horses currently live on the property.
"It's a lot of mouths to feed in the winter when we can't get hay anymore," Silver said. "It's a matter of stocking up."