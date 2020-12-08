DUMMERSTON — People head to Walker Farm’s Elysian Hills Tree Farm for the last weekend of cut-your-own Christmas trees on Friday, Dec. 4. People can still go to the farm to pick out a pre-cut tree. Customers were handed out guidelines to follow to help keep them and the staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get 'em while they're fresh
