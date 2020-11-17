BRATTLEBORO — Different shoes made by artist Andy Yoder for his exhibit “Overboard” are on display at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center through March 6.
In an article on the BMAC web site, Yoder said he got the idea for the exhibit from “The Great Shoe Spill of 1990,” when five shipping containers fell off a freighter during a storm, dumping 61,820 Nikes into the Pacific. As the shoes washed ashore, a network of beachcombers collected and resold them. An oceanographer got word of this and collaborated with the beachcombers to create data, leading to an important study of the ocean’s currents.
“I’m a big believer in the possibility of second chances, which is why this story has such appeal for me,” Yoder wrote. “Most of the sneakers are made from materials I pulled out of recycling bins, like a beachcomber collecting Nikes on the beach. Making art is a form of alchemy, and being creative gives us the power to steer the ship, rather than bobbing around like a sneaker lost at sea.”