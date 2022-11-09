BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center invited creators of all ages to design and build original Lego sculptures and display them at the 15th Annual Lego Contest & Exhibit, taking place today through Nov. 13. This popular annual event is sponsored by G.S. Precision, Brattleboro Subaru, and Don Robinson Builder.
Prizes for creativity and craftsmanship will be awarded in seven age groups: preschool, grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, adult, and adult/child collaborations. Other prizes will be awarded at the judges’ discretion.
Entries from past years have included a replica of BMAC, an amusement park, a model of Brattleboro’s Harris Hill ski jump, a working slot machine, and space ships galore. “One thing we want to emphasize,” said BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld, “is that, although it’s a contest, no one is really focused on the competition. This is all about celebrating creativity and having fun together.”
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. BMAC is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10-4. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the museum is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.
Judges look over the different Lego creations as they try to pick their favorites in various categories during the 15th annual Lego Contest & Exhibit at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Judges look over the different Lego creations as they try to pick their favorites in various categories during the 15th annual Lego Contest & Exhibit at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
BMAC is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, and Whetstone Beer Co.
OVERALL AWARDS
BEST IN SHOW “Working ATM Machine” by Scotty Hartshorne
BEST IN SHOW – RUNNER UP “The Daring Jungle Temple Quest” by Max Craig
BEST ROBOT “Bot Battle” by Liam Eaton
“THE BEST THINGS COME IN SMALL PACKAGES” “Lion Buggy” by Owen Miller