Judges look over the different Lego creations as they try to pick their favorites in various categories during the 15th annual Lego Contest & Exhibit at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center invited creators of all ages to design and build original Lego sculptures and display them at the 15th Annual Lego Contest & Exhibit, taking place today through Nov. 13. This popular annual event is sponsored by G.S. Precision, Brattleboro Subaru, and Don Robinson Builder.

Prizes for creativity and craftsmanship will be awarded in seven age groups: preschool, grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, adult, and adult/child collaborations. Other prizes will be awarded at the judges’ discretion.

Entries from past years have included a replica of BMAC, an amusement park, a model of Brattleboro’s Harris Hill ski jump, a working slot machine, and space ships galore. “One thing we want to emphasize,” said BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld, “is that, although it’s a contest, no one is really focused on the competition. This is all about celebrating creativity and having fun together.”

Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. BMAC is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10-4. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the museum is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.

BMAC is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, and Whetstone Beer Co.

OVERALL AWARDS

BEST IN SHOW “Working ATM Machine” by Scotty Hartshorne

BEST IN SHOW – RUNNER UP “The Daring Jungle Temple Quest” by Max Craig

BEST ROBOT “Bot Battle” by Liam Eaton

“THE BEST THINGS COME IN SMALL PACKAGES” “Lion Buggy” by Owen Miller

PRE-K

MOST CREATIVE “Two Tower Castle” by Lewi Olson

BEST CRAFTSMANSHIP “Lego Farm” by Dinah Wickline

GRADES K-2

MOST CREATIVE “Rainbow cat with water bowl” by William Pelletier

BEST CRAFTSMANSHIP “This Winter” by Eliza Clark-Nelson

GRADES 3-5

MOST CREATIVE “Epic Power!” by Max Colebourne

BEST CRAFTSMANSHIP “Lost” by Jack Schibley

MOST CREATIVE – RUNNER UP “Billy gets Dropped off at camp” by Luke Lynch

BEST CRAFTSMANSHIP – RUNNER UP “Battle of the Bulge 1945” by Owen Malouin

GRADES 6-8

MOST CREATIVE “All my ducks in a row” by Jaya Lalanne

BEST CRAFTSMANSHIP “ADVENTURE TIME INN” by Tobias Miller

Grades 9-12

MOST CREATIVE “Loch Ness Mobile Research” by Bodhi Noonan

ADULT/CHILD TEAMS

MOST CREATIVE “Yellow Castle & Crane, now overgrown” by Eric, Colin, and Aiden Anderson

ADULT

MOST CREATIVE “Garden of Plastic Delights” by Lee Shuer