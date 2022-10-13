A small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
DUMMERSTON — A small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston harvested squash and pumpkins from the fields on a recent afternoon.
Close
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Purchase local photos
online.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Pumpkins that have been molded to have faces in them are on sale at Walker Farm in Dummerston.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Ida Robertshaw, a crew leader at Walker Farm in Dummerston, collects acorn squash from the field on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Kayla Brookins, a field crew member at Walker Farm in Dummerston, collects acorn squash from the field on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Alessia Darling, a field crew member at Walker Farm in Dummerston, collects pumpkins from the field on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Ida Robertshaw, a crew leader at Walker Farm in Dummerston, collects pumpkins from the field on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Ida Robertshaw, a crew leader at Walker Farm in Dummerston, places pumpkins in the back of a pick-up truck to be transported on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Purchase local photos
online.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Pumpkins that have been molded to have faces in them are on sale at Walker Farm in Dummerston.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Ida Robertshaw, a crew leader at Walker Farm in Dummerston, collects acorn squash from the field on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Kayla Brookins, a field crew member at Walker Farm in Dummerston, collects acorn squash from the field on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Alessia Darling, a field crew member at Walker Farm in Dummerston, collects pumpkins from the field on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Ida Robertshaw, a crew leader at Walker Farm in Dummerston, collects pumpkins from the field on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Ida Robertshaw, a crew leader at Walker Farm in Dummerston, places pumpkins in the back of a pick-up truck to be transported on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
As summer fades into fall, a small crew from Walker Farm in Dummerston, harvests squash and pumpkins from the fields on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.