BRATTLEBORO — There’s no turning back now for Ava Joyal. She loves the sport of ski jumping, and she plans on taking that big leap as far as it will go, maybe even to the Olympics.
“I like jumping. It’s really fun,” said Ava, 9, after a recent competition with fellow junior jumpers at Living Memorial Park. “When you go down (on the track), you can’t go back, you can’t stop. It feels like flying.”
Spencer Knickerbocker knows the feeling, although on a much larger scale. So does Todd Einig, and Dana Zelenakas. And, because they all hail from Brattleboro — home of the Harris Hill Ski Jump, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary this weekend — they have the advantage of getting up close and personal with this unique and thrilling sport.
“We moved here from San Antonio (in 2019),” said Alix Joyal, Ava’s mother. “We wanted to do something that was different and out of the box, and she saw the ski jumping here in Brattleboro, and so we sought out (junior jumper coach) Todd (Einig), and he got her on the team just this year. This is the first time she’s ever done it, and it’s so awesome.”
Ava, a Guilford resident, is one of the six Harris Hill Junior Ski Jumpers. The others are Max Becker, 12, of Guilford; Miles Becker, 7, of Guilford; Miles Billings, 7, of Brattleboro; Amethyst Smith, 10, of Guilford; and Spencer Jones, 11, of Putney.
“It’s a great group of kids and parents. Everyone is fired up about jumping. It’s so much fun,” said Einig.
The Junior Jumpers practice on the 18-meter jump at Living Memorial Park three times a week. They will have a booth at the 100th anniversary celebration at the Harris Hill Jump this weekend and will be selling popcorn for the team.
“We’d love to see more kids come out and participate,” Alix Joyal said. “Try it out and see if you like it, to continue the sport, to grow the younger generation here. That would be awesome.”
Einig is a former member of the Eastern Junior National Team and first jumped off Harris Hill when he was 14. He’s now the director of the Junior Jumping program in Brattleboro and the Harris Hill Nordic Club.
Knickerbocker learned to cross-country ski and ski jump in the shadow of Harris Hill. He had the honor of being the first jumper off the 90-meter, Olympic-caliber Harris Hill after its rebuilding in 2009. He competed internationally with the U.S. Nordic Combined ski team and is currently the executive director of the Marlboro Nordic Ski Club.
“Harris Hill is the reason that I started ski jumping when I was 10 years old,” Knickerbocker said. “It’s such a cool, amazing event. You’re up close and personal to elite ski jumping. It’s an incredible venue with thousands of spectators. It’s hard to not get excited or want to get involved in the sport. For sure, that’s a huge motivation. I think that drives a lot of the enthusiasm at the kids’ level to get interested and involved in the sport.”
Ava Joyal has also been watching the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, which includes ski jumping. That gives her more motivation to continue with the sport.
“I think it’s possible here, in Brattleboro, working with Todd, more than anywhere else in the country,” Alix said of her daughter’s Olympic aspirations. “She could possibly go to the Olympics, with all of the ski jumping that we have here.”
If anyone knows about that, it’s Zelenakas. An outstanding three-sport athlete at Brattleboro Union High School in the 1960s, Zelenakas was named to the United States National Ski Team that competed in the Sapporo, Japan Olympics in 1972.
He said he “sort of” remembers the first time he took that big leap off the ski jump track. Of course, it was over 60 years ago, so the memory is kind of foggy.
“I was in seventh or eighth grade,” said Zelenakas, now 74. “The coaches would say, ‘I think you’re ready to go.’ It was kind of scary the first time, but after you take that first ride, you can’t wait to get back up there and do it again.”
And he did, over and over again. It started a lifetime commitment to the sport of ski jumping, as a competitor, coach of the junior jumpers, and director of the Harris Hill Ski Jump from 1984 to 1990, where he still volunteers.
“I’ve done just about every job you can do on this hill,” Zelenakas said. “It’s been in my blood. Ever since I made the Olympic team, I wanted to give back. I really wanted the sport to succeed here; I really love the sport and I wanted to be involved and do whatever I could.”
While the sport of ski jumping has a tremendous following and heritage in the Brattleboro area, it’s been a bumpier ride elsewhere.
The U.S. men earned three Olympic quota spots in ski jumping but failed to qualify for the Olympic team event for the first time. And only one American woman, Anna Hoffmann, got into the Olympic field and only because two nations returned a quota spot and four of the top five alternate nations declined spots.
U.S. women’s ski jumpers failed to qualify as a team, a notable absence for the nation that helped lead the fight for women’s ski jumping’s inclusion in the Games in the early 2000s.
So, while Ava and other young jumpers are avidly watching the ski jump competition across the globe, they’re seeing very few Americans competing at the top level of the sport.
“I heard Ava’s mom saying she was watching (the Olympics) and saying, ‘I can do that,’ and I think that’s really cool,” Knickerbocker said. “It’s important that we get the message out to more kids, especially women, that they have access to the sport and they have opportunities to grow in the sport if that’s what they decide to do.”
Zelenakas said he believes the sport is still growing in this country, especially in the Midwest, where there are strong junior programs, but he said the U.S. will always likely fall short of countries in Europe and Scandinavia.
“That is their tradition, that’s their sport, it’s like football is here to us,” he said. “Their World Cup events draw hundreds of thousands of people ... and these guys at the top of the game are national heroes, like Tom Brady is here.
“But our country is working hard, building our junior programs up. Here in Brattleboro, a couple kids that I coached (Todd and Spencer) when they were little kids have taken over now, and it really makes me feel good.”
“It’s a great sport,” said Knickerbocker. “Ski jumping and cross-country are great ways to be out and enjoying the winter. I think we’re seeing a lot of clubs come back to life ... and a lot more grassroots efforts growing both ski jumping and cross-country skiing in our communities, which is really cool.”