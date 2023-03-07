Vermonters headed to the ballot booths to vote and then gathered at large meeting areas to talk about their local town business during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday. For many towns, it was a return to the traditional in-person format after Town Meetings were either canceled or held virtually the past three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bellows Falls resident Wayne Whidden gets his ballot at the Bellows Falls polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Dummerston resident Michelle Green fills out her ballot while her children, Gretchen Green, 11, and Ida Joy, 8, watch at the Dummerston polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Bellows Falls resident Wayne Whidden gets his ballot at the Bellows Falls polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Candidates and others supporting an issue hold signs for their side outside the Brattleboro polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Brattleboro resident Rachel Glickman casts her ballot at the Brattleboro polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Brattleboro resident Rachel Glickman holds an “I Voted” sticker during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Dummerston resident Michelle Green gets help from her child, Ida Joy, 8, in submitting the ballot at the Dummerston polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Vermonters head to the ballot booths to vote and then gather at large meeting areas to talk about their local town business during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
State Rep. Sara Coffey, D-Windham 1, attends the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Jason Harron raises his hand to ask a question on Article 5 during the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People fill the Williamsville Hall to attend the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
South Newfane resident Kim Friedman fills out her ballot at the Williamsville Hall during the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Newfane resident Emily Houle knits a scarf while at the Williamsville Hall during the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
The Putney Central School is turned into a gathering spot for the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Townshend Town Meeting at Leland & Gray Union High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Townshend resident Eileen Fahey asks a question during Town Meeting at the Leland & Gray Union High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Members of the Dover Girl Scout Troop 51403 sell cookies to Wilmington resident Debbie Rathnam outside of the gathering spot for the Wilmington Town Meeting on Tuesday.
Wilmington resident James Wiesner casts his ballot at the Wilmington polling station during the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.