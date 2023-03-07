Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Vermonters head to the ballot booths to vote and then gather at large meeting areas to talk about their local town business during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Vermonters headed to the ballot booths to vote and then gathered at large meeting areas to talk about their local town business during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday. For many towns, it was a return to the traditional in-person format after Town Meetings were either canceled or held virtually the past three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTOS: Town Meeting Day in Vermont

1 of 46

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.