BRATTLEBORO — Students from the St. Michael’s Catholic School participated in the Health Fair at the school's Walnut Street campus on Thursday, May 26. Practical nursing students from Vermont Tech and members of the Brattleboro Fire Department helped educate the students in various medical areas.

PHOTOS: Health Fair at St. Michael's

