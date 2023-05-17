Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School helped place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three Brattleboro cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside and St. Michael’s, on Wednesday. Memorial Day is Monday, May 29.
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Mike Leclaire helps eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at Locust Ridge Cemetery in Brattleboro on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Eighth graders Josh Frost and Dezrah Bills from St. Michael’s Catholic School place American flags at some of the gravesites at Locust Ridge Cemetery in Brattleboro on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jackson Nichols, an eighth grader at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro, places American flags at some of the gravesites at Locust Ridge Cemetery in Brattleboro on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mike Leclaire helps eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at Locust Ridge Cemetery in Brattleboro on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Dezrah Bills, an eighth grader at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro, places American flags at some of the gravesites at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Brattleboro on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.