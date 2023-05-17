20230517-GRAVE-RADDER-10.jpg

Dezrah Bills, an eighth grader at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro, places American flags at some of the gravesites at St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday. 

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery, and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School helped place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three Brattleboro cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside and St. Michael’s, on Wednesday. Memorial Day is Monday, May 29.

PHOTOS: Putting out the flags

Eighth graders from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro help place nearly 1,000 American flags at veterans' gravesites at three local cemeteries, Locust Ridge Cemetery, Morningside Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.