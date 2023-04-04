BRATTLEBORO — Local Jewish families have been preparing for the high holy days of Passover, which begins at sunset Wednesday. Passover is celebrated by Jews every year, commemorating the anniversary of the Exodus from Egyptian slavery, as told in the Bible.
Rabbi Avremy Raskin, director of the Chabad Jewish Center in Brattleboro, explained that on the first two nights of Passover (just the first night in Israel), they hold a traditional Passover meal, or Seder. After candles have been lit, they enjoy a ritual 15-step feast, which centers around telling the story of the Exodus.
Some highlights include: drinking four cups of wine; dipping vegetables into saltwater; children kicking off the storytelling by asking the Four Questions (Mah Nishtanah); eating matzah (a cracker-like food, which reminds that when their ancestors left Egypt they had no time to allow their bread to rise) and bitter herbs; and singing late into the night.