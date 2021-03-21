Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: March 21, 2021 @ 5:51 pm
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Betsy Wagenknecht, a member of the Brattleboro Floral Arts and Garden Club, cuts some of the brush away from the gardens near the Creamery Covered Bridge on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Members of the Brattleboro Floral Arts and Garden Club clean up the park near the Creamery Covered Bridge on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Mary Heninger, a member of the Brattleboro Floral Arts and Garden Club, trims branches off the trees from the gardens near the Creamery Covered Bridge on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
BRATTLEBORO — Members of the Brattleboro Floral Arts and Garden Club clean up the park near the Creamery Covered Bridge on Wednesday.
