Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Getting ready for Spring

1 of 8

BRATTLEBORO — Members of the Brattleboro Floral Arts and Garden Club clean up the park near the Creamery Covered Bridge on Wednesday.

Talk with us

Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com