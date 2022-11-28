Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Dick DeGray, Greg Worden, and Matt Paakkonen help put up lights around the holiday tree in Pliny Park in Brattleboro on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

BRATTLEBORO — The yearly lighting of the holiday tree will happen a week later this year and will be a part of Gallery Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. In the days leading up to that moment, community members and local business owners helped hang up lights around the town and prepare the holiday tree for its big day. 

PHOTOS: Getting the tree up

1 of 12

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.