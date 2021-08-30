A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 5:49 pm
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Faculty and staff prepare themselves and the classrooms at Brattleboro Union High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, for the first day of school starting on Sept. 1 for 11th and 12th graders and Sept. 2, for 9th and 10th.
photos by kristopher radder — brattleboro reformer
