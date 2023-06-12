Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Students from Community House participate in the fourth annual Color Run for the school at the West River Park in Brattleboro on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

BRATTLEBORO — Gem Cohen, a park maintenance worker for the Brattleboro Recreation Department, uses a power washer to clean the grime and dirt off the community pool at Living Memorial Park before it opens to the public on June 17.

PHOTOS: Getting the pool ready

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.