BELLOWS FALLS — There wasn't a single mask in sight Thursday at PK's Irish Pub or Donovan's.
Two years ago, it was the last, last call at Bellows Falls' two Irish bars, for quite a while, thanks to COVID-19. Bars and restaurants were ordered to close on March 17, 2020, by Gov. Phil Scott.
On Thursday, the gaiety was back, as Donovan's Bar and PK's Irish Pub were filled with the spirits, music and food of St. Patrick's Day.
The two bars, both on Rockingham Street in downtown Bellows Falls and a short three-minute walk apart, were celebrating the return and the survival of their neighborhood pubs, despite two years of uncertainty and potential financial ruin.
For PK's owner, Brian Joy, the past two years have been a marathon of struggle and uncertainty, but he credited the bar's loyal community with pulling him and the bar through.
Two years ago, Scott ordered all Vermont bars and restaurant to close their doors promptly at 2 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day. Again on Thursday there were plenty of people celebrating everything Irish they could — but this time they didn't have to rush to get their food and drink before "last call."
Joy was a happy man behind the bar, wearing a PK's Pub Drinking Club t-shirt, the 2020 edition. He sold plenty of the green t-shirts at $20 each, along with the Guinness.
Joy was kept busy behind the bar, pouring repeated orders of Guinness for his discerning crowd, or serving one of the 18 Irish whiskeys he stocks. The mid-afternoon crowd reveled in the live Irish fiddle music of Randy Miller of East Alstead, N.H.
Joy said the community rallied behind him during the worst of the pandemic, buying take-out drinks "Guinness in a Mason jar," or "Margaritas in a Mason jar" on Tuesday taco nights. Or they bought a PK's hoodie sweatshirt.
"I was beyond humbled," said Joy, who has owned the bar since July 2019.
Joy was his name personified on Thursday, bantering with the customers about the relative attributes of Jameson's whiskey.
"Jameson's is the Bud Light of Irish whiskies," was the verdict.
One New Hampshire couple came from Swanzey and Spofford to visit the two Irish pubs on the special day. They started their afternoon in Donovan's, and ended it drinking whiskey and the creamy-topped Guinness at PK's.
"I enjoy Irish music," said Bill Porter of Spofford. "We're going to be doing this all day long. And I'm not Irish," he added.
"It's a nice place," said Sheree Johnson of Swanzey. "I've been to PK's and Donovan's before, that's why we're here."
In the past two COVID years, Joy tried different strategies to bring in the customers. When the state would allow it, he set up an outdoor seating area — on the sidewalk and in the parking spaces in front of his business. He did delivery of those special Mason jars. He scrambled.
On Thursday, he poured a chaser of PBR (Pabst Blue Ribbon for the innocent) — which loyal patron Cass Wright of Bellows Falls dutifully sprinkled with salt. "Improves the flavor," said Wright, who was wearing his Scottish kilt in honor of the day.
The Irish and the Scottish are all Gaelic, and are virtually the same, he said magnanimously.
Down Rockingham Street at Donovan's, owner Wayne Ryan arrived promptly at 3 p.m., to be greeted by his daughters and wife Jane. The family had been cooking their traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner for the bar's patrons, and would start serving once Ryan got there.
Ryan said the family has been serving the free meal for about 20 years — although they couldn't do it last year because they were still closed due to COVID.
The past two years have been full of ups and downs for the bar, he said.
He hasn't made up his mind whether to remove the large plexiglass shields he installed the length of the bar, between patrons and bartender. His daughters, who are both dental hygienists, keep him up to date on the best medical advice, he said, and he'll follow their advice.
His daughters, like all hygienists, had one of the most dangerous jobs during the pandemic, he said.
Jane Ryan, aided by her daughters and one of her sons, cooked enough corned beef, cabbage, onions, turnips, carrots and potatoes to feed at least 100 people. For dessert, there were carrot cake cupcakes. It was all free.
"This is our thank you," said Ryan.
Ryan said the bar is operating on a reduced schedule — Thursday through Sunday — but seems to be doing well. The short work week is because of the lack of help.
Ryan also owns Donovan's Bar in Bennington (Donovan was his mother's maiden name) which is still closed, he said. He will soon have to make a decision whether to open, sell or rent it, he said.
He was able to reopen Bellows Falls' Donovan's in May 2021, and expanded its outdoor patio.
"I think the governor has done a hell of a job," said Ryan, noting that the restrictions are finally loosening up.
COVID was not on many people's minds on Thursday. No one wore a mask or kept their "social distance."
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.