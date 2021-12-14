MARLBORO — In search of more space for a while now, the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum now has a place to offer some more outdoor activities and other programming.
"The opportunities are just limitless," Michael Clough, museum managing director, said in an interview. "There's just so many options. The property itself is beautiful."
In an announcement Tuesday, the Pool Learning Center at 117 Adams Cross Roads in Marlboro said it would transfer its property to the museum to continue the legacy of William and Janet Pool, who had lived in Wilmington and died respectively in 1981 and 2005.
Established in 2005, the center sought to provide professional literacy instruction and support to students with learning differences as well as to their families and educators. The center provided one-on-one tutoring to students with dyslexia and other learning differences, and put on several continuing education symposiums for educators in southern Vermont.
"Over the last several years it has become increasingly difficult to find professionally trained tutors; hence the closure of The Center," states the announcement. "The Pool Learning Center hopes to continue in a different way, so stay tuned."
An obituary for Janet Pool notes "her substantial gift and establishment of the Pool Learning Center, which has been created to teach children with dyslexia."
William Pool is described in the announcement as "an ardent conservationist, woodsman, hunter, and a very talented wildlife photographer." The property was his boyhood home, and he wanted the property to be preserved and used by the public, according to the announcement.
The gift includes a building and land next to the 200-plus acre Pool Conservation Area. The property will be used for providing educational programming.
The Masonic Lodge in Wilmington, which owns and manages the conservation area, is restoring a lot where the Pool building is located to its original 7.5 acres, according to the announcement. The lodge and the museum plan to develop hiking trails in the conservation area. (The Museum will host a "Holiday Break Bushwack" in the conservation area on Dec. 21. See story on page A2).
In the announcement, Museum Executive Director Ed Metcalfe said the building and property donation come at an opportune time.
"The museum, with the help of interested stakeholders and volunteers, developed a strategic plan in 2020 that outlined the desire of a satellite location for additional programmatic needs," states the announcement. "The Pool property lends itself to a myriad of possibilities: school group classes with outdoor exploration components, day camps, large community events, outdoor recreation workshops, and ongoing family programs."
Running for nearly 25 years, the museum has more than 26 different non-releasable animals at its site on Hogback Mountain and conducts outreach programs across Vermont and neighboring states. Receiving the gift from the Pool Learning Center is "the boost that was needed to catapult the museum’s vision forward," states the announcement.
"The Museum looks forward to exploring on site program possibilities, partnering with like-minded groups, and growing this location into a recreation hub with trails and programs for visitors and locals alike," the announcement states.
Metcalfe views the property as "a satellite location and a place we do some other things."
"We've been waiting to find a place to build a new museum," he said in an interview. "I don't know if this will be the place for that."
Metcalfe said the museum is applying for a grant to put a pavilion on the property.
"We'll see if we get that to be able to do some more outdoor programming even maybe a day camp," he said. "But that's kind of speculative at this point."
Metcalfe said the gifting of the property has been in the works since about July.
Programming is already planned on the gifted property. Holiday Break Bushwhack is happening at 11 a.m. Dec. 21, according to vermontmuseum.org.
"A couple of us have run around on the property a little bit," Clough said. "This is another opportunity."
Clough reported seeing evidence of moose, bear, fox, coyote and racoons on the property and a line of beaver ponds that border the larger property.
Many of the museum's activities are aimed at encouraging people to go outside. Clough said the new site enables the museum to expand its outdoor programming.
He called the property "a great resource for the community."
"With everything, you're trying to think how to reach the underserved populations," he said. "It's literally on the Moover route so there's free busing to this site from Brattleboro even once we're set, once we've gotten it all organized."