BRATTLEBORO — A Landmark College student adorned artificial trees with knitted hats and scarves to be given away at Groundworks Collaborative Drop-In Center, Foodworks and Morningside Shelter.
Martha Meigs’ Giving Hat Tree Project has brought a lot of joy at Foodworks since she installed a tree on Nov. 10, Foodworks Director Andrew Courtney said.
“It felt early for a Christmas tree, but the timing couldn’t have been better as we were experiencing freezing temperatures for the first time of the season,” Courtney said. “The hats Martha and her collaborators have made by hand are beautiful.”
Last spring, Meigs won a $1,200 prize in a entrepreneurial pitch competition at Landmark that funded the project. She used the money to buy materials, then recruited knitters to help her make winter hats and scarves for clients of Groundworks, an organization serving community members facing housing and food insecurity.
The Giving Hat Tree Project is part of Martha’s senior capstone project at Landmark. She will be graduating with a degree in communications and entrepreneurial leadership at the end of this semester. She has won other entrepreneurial pitch competitions during her time at Landmark — including one at Smith College — and launched an online business called Martha’s Passions on Etsy, selling hand-knit items she made.
During an interview last week, Meigs said she had just set up the last tree.
“It was amazing to see how grateful people were,” she said.
Last fall, Meigs had taken a semester off from school. She was volunteering at a food pantry in Connecticut when she noticed hats, scarves and gloves were set up on a tree and being offered to clients.
That inspired her idea for the Giving Hat Tree Project, which she eventually brought to the entrepreneurial pitch competition. She researched by talking with Groundworks, which has facilities on South Main Street, Foodworks and Morningside Shelter, about the need for such items.
Meigs said the committee putting on the competition initially expressed some skepticism about finding enough volunteers to knit hats. She found she had a lot of connections to knitters and no difficulty in getting contributions.
“If you ask for help, help will come in many different ways,” she said. “The other thing I realized is that when you’re making things, you’re often thinking about the people you’re going to give it to.”
The hats were provided by a virtual knitting group she is a member of and a knitting group she is part of in her hometown of Durham, Conn.
When her pitch was funded, Meigs went to Green Mountain Spinnery in Putney to buy materials and received about 25 skeins of yarn as a donation. That roughly equates to 25 hats.
Meigs exceeded her goal of donating 100 hats. About 20 knitters helped bring 15 hats to Morningside Shelter, 34 hats and three scarves to Groundworks, and 53 hats and two scarves to Foodworks.
“Our shoppers know they will leave Foodworks with staple food items after each visit,” Courtney said. “It is rewarding when we are able to offer items that our shoppers get excited about. Martha’s hats are a great example of that.”
While Meigs won’t be restocking the trees during the winter, she hopes the community will find a way to keep the project going.
“Groundworks especially needs more hats,” she said. “When I was starting to set up the tree, it was very evident to me the need because things were just disappearing very quickly out of the bag and off the tree.”
Meigs said the experience made her think about how to help more. She plans to order 100 pairs of gloves with remaining funds from the pitch competition to donate to Groundworks.
Knitting gloves “takes forever,” Meigs explained.
“You can buy water proof gloves that will last long, possibly longer than hand-knitted gloves,” she said.
Meigs said it is fun to see her project come to life. Contributors include Dawn Prouty, Laura Hoskins, Clark Johnson, Virginia Irish, Joyce Apenowich, Meg Spicer, the Art Club at Landmark, Jessica Lindorfer, Jeanette Landin, Shelia Garrett, Sara Glennon, Valerie Nelson, Helen Curtis, Mary Lou Garofalo, Sue Reynolds, Jen Huddleston, Jessica Turner and Sarah Maes.