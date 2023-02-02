Jason Evans, of Evan Construction, looks over the snow gun they are using to make the snow at the Harris Hill Ski Jump on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — One snow gun is better than four when blowing snow at the Harris Hill Ski Jump this year.
Jason Evans, of Evans Construction, said the Harris Hill Ski Jump organization bought a new fan snow gun for the Feb. 17-19 event. With the fan gun, organizers don’t need to rent an air compressor anymore, which saves on fuel costs.
“We did away with the air water guns, so we’ll just have one gun at the bottom of the hill blowing all the snow,” said Evans. “The snow cat will come and push it all up onto the run.”
Cersosimo Lumber donated a power generator to help power the new snow gun.
Evans said a simpler operation makes it easier for the team to handle the challenges that nature throws its way, and fewer people are needed to monitor the snow making operations. In years prior, a crew was needed to roll out several feet of hose up the hill to the different snow guns that were positioned. A process that would take hours to set up and get running now requires someone to just run a single water line up to the snow gun and plug it in.
“A lot of times in the past we’d have two or three guys, 24 hours a day, basically just checking on the guns throughout the whole process,” said Evans. “Now with one gun, one guy can stay here and manage the whole process.”
The ski jump will take place Feb. 17 to 19. There is a target competition on Friday night and regular competition on Saturday and Sunday.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.