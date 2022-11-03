BRATTLEBORO — Those recycling at the Windham Solid Waste Management District are now being kindly asked to separate glass bottles and jars.
"It's purely voluntary," said Bob Spencer, executive director of the district. "It's really about trying to reduce our operating costs."
The glass recycling program's return on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus will bring an additional box to the drop-off area across from the boxes for single-stream and cardboard. District staff are handing out flyers about the program.
Previously, the district ran a successful glass recycling program. The material would be taken to a fiberglass manufacturing plant in Quebec.
"They got more and more stringent about the quality to the point where we couldn't maintain it," Spencer said, noting the low tolerance of the fiberglass manufacturing process for contamination with other types of glass, such as ceramics, candles and beverage glasses.
Spencer said the district previously diverted nearly 7 tons of glass a month from single-stream recycling, saving about $700 or $800 a year. Now that recycling costs have gone up over the last two years, the savings could be even more if the district collects the same quantity.
Spencer said the cost of single-stream recycling has more than doubled since July, going from $57 per ton to $123 per ton in October, which is the tipping fee Casella Waste charges at its materials recycling facility in Rutland. He noted Triple T Trucking's hauling costs from Brattleboro to Rutland have also increased significantly in the past few months, adding about $118 per ton for a total cost of about $241 per ton.
Comparing the cost of recycling to trash disposal including hauling at about $150 per ton, Spencer said, "recycling is currently more than twice the cost of trash disposal."
Reintroducing the glass program is "all about making the district more cost effective, and people are fantastic," Spencer said, seeing many people voluntarily separating out cardboard from single stream while also acknowledging that cardboard tends to be kept separate in households.
The district also currently has a separate collection for returnable bottles. They go to the Putney Road Redemption Center in Brattleboro.
"Again, it's a voluntary separation," Spencer said. "We get 1 cent and then they donate 2 cents to a charity."
The district collects cardboard from commercial haulers and local residents, then bales and sells it. While cardboard has reduced in price lately, Spencer said it still remains "a positive revenue stream."
"That's what we do," he said. "We kind of watch each item and see where we can reduce our cost."
Last week, Spencer went to Springfield, Vt., to see where the glass will be going. Southern Windsor/Windham Solid Waste Management District in Ascutney uses the town of Springfield's public works yard to collect the glass. Then about once or twice a year, Spencer said, a contractor comes with a special machine to grind the glass, which is turned into processed glass aggregate (PGA) that is used for road foundations and drainage.
Tom Kennedy, manager for the SWWSWMD, said his group began working with the Northeast Resource Recovery Association on creating the PGA program about eight years ago and this marks his group's third year of operating it.
"No one really likes glass," he said. "It's a product that's difficult to get rid of and it's expensive because of the weight of glass."
His group received a permit from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to establish the PGA program. Glass needs to be grinded to certain specifications and a contamination level must be lower than 5 percent, Kennedy said, "so we're fairly rigorous with our inspection as far as what comes in and what is deposited at the town of Springfield."
Through the program, PGA is available for free.
"We had a couple of contractors that really like it as a sub base for concrete floors or pads, anything like that," Kennedy said. "It compacts really well. It drains well."
Kennedy called the program "a great way to reuse glass."
"So we're really happy with it," he said. "A lot of people think it's just getting landfilled."
In the spring, his group will be hosting demonstrations to show contractors and towns how to work with the material and its benefits. Kennedy said misconceptions exist about PGA — people think it's difficult to work with and it cuts through tires — but "that has not been our experience at all working with contractors."
Before the local district closed down its materials recovery facility in 2017, it had a special crusher and screen that created PGA.
"Every bit of that glass was utilized by contractors," Spencer said. "They loved it. We basically gave it away."
Spencer anticipates PGA will again be available at the district.
"We have to see what it costs to bring it back," he said, "so there might be a minimal charge. We're not trying to make money. We're just trying to cover our costs."
Last year, the district generated profits of $80,000 for its compost program and nearly $60,000 for cardboard. That money "goes right toward reducing the cost for towns in their tax assessment because we do an annual assessment to the towns," Spencer said.
Currently, the district is drafting its budget. For the last two years, no changes have been made to the assessment.
This year, Spencer expects it could be an approximately 10 percent increase. He called the approximately $20,000 bump "miniscule" when spread over a population of about 37,000 people in member towns across Windham County.
"The solar array," he said of the panels on the former landfill at the district, "has been a homerun financially."
This year, the solar array generated about $240,000 for the district between the lease payment and its share of renewable energy credits.
On Tuesday, the district announced it would receive a $150,000 grant from the USDA Community Facilities Program to help with the construction of a larger capacity food waste composting facility. The project is estimated to cost about $550,000.
Spencer said the state’s mandate to recycle food scraps, a law which took effect in 2015, has significantly increased the quantities delivered to the composting facility by residents and trash haulers to the point that the permitted capacity is exceeded.
The facility is the second largest food waste composting facility in Vermont, according to a news release. The town of Brattleboro’s residential curbside trash and recycling collection program generates about 600 tons per year of food waste and 60 tons of leaves.
Spencer said he was notified by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources that the district had to seek approval for a medium or large food waste composting facility or turn away sources already coming to the facility.
"That would have been difficult since haulers have invested in food waste collection equipment, and developed new business based on the state mandate," he said. "Turning haulers away would have an adverse economic impact on the haulers, as well as the district since the composting facility generates a profit.”