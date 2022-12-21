COLCHESTER — GMP is tracking multiple forecasts to prepare for possible very high winds gusting up to 65 miles per hour across Vermont starting Thursday night and lasting through the day on Friday. Winds of that speed are very dangerous and can tear down trees and lines, causing outages, the company said in a release.
This is a very large regional storm that has all of the Midwest and Northeast expecting weather that could cause disruptions. To assist customers and to support internal GMP lineworkers, GMP has kept external crews in the state that were here helping to restore power during last week's snow storm that brought damaging heavy wet snow and outages to Vermont.
“We had tripled our field force before that storm. And we are keeping folks here to serve our customers in preparation for the severe weather currently forecasted for late tomorrow night. Altogether, over 400 lineworkers, along with hundreds more GMP field operations workers are available as needed,” said Mike Burke, vice president of Field Operations for GMP.
Forecasters say the massive regionwide weather system heading east will bring the potential for strong winds and rain starting Thursday night, followed by plunging temperatures Friday night, causing a flash freeze and potential for flooding. This storm will arrive on the heels of a Nor’easter last week that dumped heavy wet snow over a 36-hour period, tearing down trees and power lines. In terms of outages, that was the third worst storm for GMP in generations, with that cement-like snow doing significant damage across a large portion of the state. GMP crews restored power to more than 119,000 customers during the storm.
“Customers should stay alert to the forecast and to the changing weather conditions over the next few days and be safe, and prepare in advance for expected outages,” said Burke. “We are prepared for the forecast.”
With cold temperatures forecasted, customers should have a plan for where to go if they need to leave their home, and how they would get there. With extreme high winds, there can also be hazards like flying debris, that make it unsafe for anyone outside, including crews.
To prepare for storms any time of year, GMP recommends customers have some basics on hand including a charged cellphone, the GMP app on your cellphone, flashlights with fresh batteries, and bottled water.
More storm preparation tips are available on GMP’s website at https://greenmountainpower.com/. For medical emergencies, always call 911. You can also report outages by calling GMP at 888-835-4672, and through GMP’s online Outage Center.