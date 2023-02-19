BRATTLEBORO — Despite the threat of warm weather looming ahead of the 101st Harris Hill Ski Jump, organizers and attendees are pleased with how it went. “We’re obviously very happy with the turnout and the weather,” said Pat Howell, president of the Harris Hill Board of Directors. “The gods were just listening down on us when you realize what Thursday and Friday were like.” Organizers cancelled a fun target jump competition scheduled for Friday to ensure the hill could be properly prepared for sanctioned contests Saturday and Sunday. Howell credited the crew for delivering a “top-shelf” product for jumpers. “We’re hearing it from coaches and the judges, which is the real measure,” she said. Now that word travels so quickly through social media and the internet, Howell believes the event picks up more spectators than in earlier years. She has volunteered at the hill since 1985. Standing with Gov. Phil Scott, who visited the jump Saturday, Howell was struck by the efforts of crews who made the event happen. “He was quite impressed about what we do here,” Howell recounted. “I took a minute. I looked up and said, ‘Oh my God, this is pretty awesome what we as a group pull off once a year. It is pretty awesome.’” Peter Graves, announcer, called conditions on the hill “perfect” Sunday before jumping began. “We’re going to see some long jumps today,” said Peter “Fish” Case, announcer. “It’s going to be a great day.” Jumping “literally feels like flying,” said Nick Fairall, announcer. He encouraged interested youth to seek out the junior jumper program. Meg Staloff of Greenfield, Mass., who works in Brattleboro, and her family began volunteering at Harris Hill in 2020. She said she loves the community event. “We came to support the skiers, young and old, and wish them the best and cross our hearts,” said David Schottland of Dummerston. Schottland brought along friends who live outside of Boston. “We came to visit him and enjoy some good entertainment,” said Chris O’Shea. Brian Mullin of Clearwater, Fla., said his daughter, son-in-law and grandson live in Brattleboro. “So I flew up to come and see this,” he said. “I saw it during the summer and I was like, That would be really cool to see. So I went online and booked a flight and here I am.” Mullin called the jumping “crazy.” “I don’t know how they do it but I’m glad that they do,” he said. “Those guys got unbelievable gall. You know, when you see something in person, it’s so different than on TV. And these guys are just amazing athletes to even attempt that.” In a last minute decision Thursday, vendors were moved to a new location. Howell said the depression in the land where vendors previously were stationed had accumulated a lot of ice and was “limiting where we could put things,” an issue that occurred last year as well and created narrow lanes of travel to get to tents. “It makes total sense to be on this side,” said David Hiler, co-owner of Whetstone Beer Co. “We actually get to watch the jumps for once, which we never got to do before. It’s sunny up here.” Lines for vendors were “really long” but all the customers were happy, Hiler said. “Everyone is just in a really great mood when they come to this,” he said. While he didn’t have to stress about the weather too much personally since he was not hosting the event, Hiler said he’s glad it all came together. “I’d say it’s a perfect weekend,” he said. “It’s been great.” ------------- The Fred Harris Memorial Tournament was contested at the Jump on Sunday. Slovenia’s Ozbej Kotnik was the winner of the event, with a point total of 222, seven ahead of fellow Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik. Skyler Amy won the Men’s U20 division, with a point total of 203, while Kai McKinnon was the top women’s jumper, with 170.5 points. Henry Johnstone won the Masters division with a point total of 204.5. See more coverage of the weekend competition on page B1 of this edition and online at reformer.com.
The Fred Harris Memorial Tournament was contested at the Jump on Sunday. Slovenia's Ozbej Kotnik was the winner of the event, with a point total of 222, seven ahead of fellow Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik. Skyler Amy won the Men's U20 division, with a point total of 203, while Kai McKinnon was the top women's jumper, with 170.5 points. Henry Johnstone won the Masters division with a point total of 204.5.
