HINSDALE, N.H. — GoFundMe pages have been set up for two drivers severely injured in a head-on crash on Route 119 on July 24.
In addition to internal injuries, Lisa Raymond, of Hadley, Mass., suffered a broken clavicle, a broken femur, and lower spine fractures as well as a cut to a major artery in her neck.
"Lisa is still awaiting multiple surgeries before she is out of the woods completely," states Raymond's GoFundMe page. "Unfortunately, she has a very long road ahead of her and she needs our support more than ever. ... To say Lisa is in a great deal of pain is an understatement, and she faces a lot of challenges in the coming months as she adjusts to her new normal both physically, mentally and financially."
Also severely injured in the crash was the other driver, Nicole Braun, of Hinsdale. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help cover her medical costs.
"Luckily, she’s pulling through, but it’s not without the support and help of the paramedics, firefighters, nurses, doctors, and her countless friends and family," states the GoFundMe page. In the crash, Braun suffered seven broken ribs, a broken sternum, a broken nose, and severe lacerations all over her body.
Braun works as an assistant in the vice principal's office at Brattleboro, Vt., Union High School.
Raymond is the manager of the Hinsdale RV Resort and Campground.
The Hinsdale Police Department is still investigating the crash.