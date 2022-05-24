BRATTLEBORO — Golden Cross Ambulance Service received approval from Vermont EMS District 13 to transport patients at a paramedic level in Brattleboro.
The district board signed off on the application at a special meeting of the district held Tuesday at Brattleboro Central Fire Station.
Last month, the Brattleboro Fire Department received approval from the EMS board and the Vermont Department of Health to become a paramedic licensed service by July 1. The town is paying Golden Cross Ambulance Service of Claremont, N.H., $75,000 to assist in a transition to joint EMS/fire service over the next fiscal year, and AP Triton of Wyoming about $39,000 for a study on the viability of the project.
Brattleboro Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Keir III said the Select Board is discussing with Rescue Inc. Board of Trustees the possibility of a mutual aid plan but several other agencies in the region already provide back up.
"If it involves Rescue," he said, "we look forward to that relationship."
A contract dispute led the town to decide to move to the new paramedic-licensed service after nearly 60 years of contracting with Rescue Inc. Brattleboro has handled EMS calls since 2000.
Drew Hazelton, chief of operations at Rescue, raised concerns about only having two ambulances based in Brattleboro.
"I don't believe it covers the needs of the county," he said.
Will Moran, EMS chief at the Vermont Department of Health, said he believes the way the board assessed the application is "consistent with what we expect." The health department will need to sign off on the application after the district's medical director.
"We might circle back with questions," Moran said.
Keir said no other approvals will be needed.