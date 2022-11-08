BELLOWS FALLS — Rep. Leslie Goldman, D-Rockingham, and Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Westminster, were easily re-elected Tuesday in newly-drawn Windham-3, trouncing their Republican and independent challengers.
Goldman was the top vote getter in the five-way race for two seats with a total of 2,142 votes in the three-town district. Bos-Lun was second with 1,989 votes, according to unofficial tallies by the Vermont Secretary of State's office. Goldman, a retired nurse practioner, had 32 percent of the vote, while Bos-Lun, an educator, had 30 percent.
Coming in third were Tyler Austin of Westminster with 752 votes, fourth was Bonnie Depino with 616 votes, both are Republicans. In last place was independent Ryan Coyne of Bellows Falls with 327 votes.
Goldman was at the Rockingham polls when they closed and heard her vote totals, before heading to the Windham County Democrats party at the Stone Church in Brattleboro.
"I enjoyed meeting voters in Rockingham, Brookline and Westminster, going door to door with my district mate Rep. Goldman, and with Senators-elect (Nader) Hashim and (Wendy) Harrison," she wrote in an email late Tuesday.
"I heard from many of the need for affordable and accessible housing, workforce challenges, climate concerns and needs in schools," she said.
"I look forward to working on these issues in my new district and appreciate the support of voters in my new district. There were big differences in the candidates running for office and I am grateful to live in a community that shares my values of prioritizing people and planet," she said.
The Windham County delegation will work hard to move Vermont forward in important ways, she said.
During the 2022 reapportionment, the boundaries of the district were changed, adding all of Westminster to the Rockingham district, and moving Grafton, Athens and Windham to other districts.
Bos-Lun and Goldman were both first-time legislators seeking re-election.
Goldman couldn't be reached later Tuesday evening.