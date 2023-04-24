BRATTLEBORO — A house under construction on Baker Street that partially collapsed on Sunday was torn down on Monday.
The building, a two-family home built in 1935, was being turned into apartments. Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said the building had been “jacked up” in preparation for a new concrete foundation to be poured, but it is believed that the heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday caused the soil to weaken, allowing the structure to shift and twist. No one was working in the structure when the collapse occurred.
Howard, Town Manager John Potter, Assistant Chief Charles Keir, Highway/Utility Superintendent Peter Lynch, Mike Renaud from Renaud Brothers, and Bob Stevens from Stevens & Associates determined that the safest plan was to take the structure down, according to a news release.
The Department of Public Works barricaded off the area and closed a portion of Birge Street and Baker Street to allow for the demolition.