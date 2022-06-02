BELLOWS FALLS — On a beautiful spring day at the end of May, Paul Bemis celebrated a month's worth of hard work saving Immanuel Episcopal's historic 1867 bell tower from potential collapse.
Bemis, a well-known stone mason from Westminster, said the deterioration of the mortar in some places was severe, and if the restoration hadn't been undertaken this year, the tower could have collapsed in a couple of years.
The 80-foot tall bell tower contains one of the few Paul Revere bells in the state, a gift from a New Hampshire businessman and church member more than 150 years ago.
The mortar on the granite blocks in the 1860s church had cracked and deteriorated, letting water in, Bemis said. And the natural freeze-and-thaw action further deteriorated the interior mortar, reducing it to a grainy sand-like substance, which could not support the stone blocks.
Westminster stonemason Paul Bemis fixes the deteriorating mortar around the bell tower of the Immanuel Church, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
In some places, Bemis said he dug out two inches of rotten mortar, in others, eight inches.
Bemis saved some of the loose substance in a plastic drink cup and planned to give it to the church as a reminder of how close they came.
Bemis and his assistant, Ben Woodbury of Bellows Falls, were up on the 80-foot lift on a recent afternoon, completing the project which was originally thought to take a week and ended up taking more than a month.
He said the work was extremely timely. He said in five or 10 years, without intervention, "it would have taken this building down. There was nothing holding the blocks then."
One area that was particularly deteriorated, Bemis said, was next to the copper louvered arch windows, near the top of the tower.
He said he found a 1983 penny imbedded in some of the mortar, and he dated the last repair job to then. In turn, he placed a 2022 quarter in the mortar beside the door.
"It's such a beautiful building," he said. "It's an amazing building."
The church, which is located on Church Street, and a virtual stone's throw from downtown Bellows Falls, has been fundraising to pay for the job for years.
Church member James "Jiggs" McAuliffe called the church "a classic jewel," and said the church decided to sell its Currier Hall, located at the corner of Church and School streets, to help pay for the project, which he estimated would cost in excess of $25,000.
The repair job comes months after the Bellows Falls community said goodbye to the once oldest church building in the village — the Methodist Meeting House, which eventually became a grange hall and then a YMCA. The town had it torn down because of its deteriorated condition.
The current Immanuel Episcopal replaced an earlier church which burned, he said. The Paul Revere bell in the tower was donated to the church by Walpole, N.H., resident, former Gen. Amasa Allen, a prominent merchant.
According to a history of the church, Allen found the bell during the Revolutionary War in the 1776 Battle of Dorchester Heights. He was a New Hampshire state legislator, and he presented the Paul Revere bell to the church in 1819. The original church was destroyed by fire, but the bell survived, according to the history.
McAuliffe said it is unknown where the granite was quarried and by whom. "It's really a miracle how they built it," he said. "For 1867, it was an extremely ambitious project."
Bemis, the stone mason, said he has worked with granite block structures before, while his usual line is stone walls or chimneys.
He said he worked on a historic stone house for former Gov. Peter Shumlin, which was disassembled in Nova Scotia and brought to Westminster West, where Shumlin now lives. He also was one of two masons who worked on the silo base at the Guilford Welcome Center on Interstate 91, northbound.
"Me and one other guy built that," said Bemis.
Bemis said the mortar is key, and that there have been scientific advances in developing stronger and more weather-resistant mortar.
While the focus of the job was the 80-foot bell tower, Bemis and Woodbury also did repointing where the mortar had deteriorated.
"Kudos to the people" who organized the repair, he said.