People head to the polls during Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People head to the polls during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People head to the polls during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People head to the polls during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People head to the polls during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People head to the polls during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People head to the polls during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People head to the polls during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People enter the polling site in Vernon, Vt., during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Lynn Tobey, of Guilford, Vt., submits her ballot at the Guilford polling site during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Tanya Balsley, of Guilford, Vt., looks over her ballot at the Guilford polling site during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Meg Staloff, of Wilmington, Vt., feeds her ballot into the tabulator at the polling site in Wilmington during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
DUMMERSTON -- Voters returned longtime Select Board member Ezekiel "Zeke" Goodband to his three-year seat on the Select Board in the only contested race in 2021 Town Meeting.
Goodband, the current chairman of the board, easily defeated his challenger Todd Davidson, 310-175. Rebecca Lotka, who was running unopposed for a two-year term, was elected with 412 votes.
Dummerston, which like towns all over the state gave up its traditional Town Meeting floor meeting in favor of Australian balloting, approved all issues on the warning, including both the town's general fund of $507,490 and the highway fund of $560,535.
Voters approved the purchase of a new dump truck, fire department gear and computers for the town office. Voters also approved one-year tax exemption for Evening Star Grange and Green Mountain Camp.
But like other towns in the school union, voters rejected articles seeking the dissolution of the Windham Southeast School District that was created as a result of Act 46.
