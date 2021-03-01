Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

DUMMERSTON -- Voters returned longtime Select Board member Ezekiel "Zeke" Goodband to his three-year seat on the Select Board in the only contested race in 2021 Town Meeting.

Goodband, the current chairman of the board, easily defeated his challenger Todd Davidson, 310-175. Rebecca Lotka, who was running unopposed for a two-year term, was elected with 412 votes.

Dummerston, which like towns all over the state gave up its traditional Town Meeting floor meeting in favor of Australian balloting, approved all issues on the warning, including both the town's general fund of $507,490 and the highway fund of $560,535. 

Voters approved the purchase of a new dump truck, fire department gear and computers for the town office. Voters also approved one-year tax exemption for Evening Star Grange and Green Mountain Camp. 

But like other towns in the school union, voters rejected articles seeking the dissolution of the Windham Southeast School District that was created as a result of Act 46.

