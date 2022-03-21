BRATTLEBORO — Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow looks forward to what he believes will be a busy year.
“It’s just been an absolute pleasure having the opportunity to serve with the current board and I’m grateful to the continuity that this election has had for the board,” he said in an interview, referring to three uncontested races on March 1, “because we have a new town manager and so many things to address this year. So I feel very confident in my ability to work with each of the other board members and lead as chair.”
Elizabeth McLoughlin, former board chairwoman, nominated “my trusted vice chairman” for the position of chairperson during a reorganizational meeting Monday morning in the Municipal Center. Goodnow’s election was unanimously supported by board members.
This will be his third year on the board. He told the Reformer he believes one of the big items to be tackled this year involves figuring out how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the town received.
“The board’s going to have to, with community input, determine what kind of generational projects that money will go towards,” he said.
Goodnow said the board will convene the Charter Review Commission and make choices about accessing a fund created last year to increase community safety through alternatives to traditional police interventions.
“We’re also going to be looking at completing the website upgrade and further actions on community outreach for municipal services,” he said. “And then there’s always new and surprising things that the board will have to handle when they come up. But in the more broad sense, the board’s also going to need to work with the community as we all together move into the next phase of COVID-19, as we open up and assess and learn from what two-and-a-half years of pandemic has done to our community and how we have changed and how we can move forward together stronger and more united.”
Jessica Gelter, Daniel Quipp and Tim Wessel were sworn in at Monday’s meeting after being reelected. With unanimous support, Quipp was elected vice chairman and Gelter was elected clerk.
Before passing the gavel to Goodnow, McLoughlin said she’s happy to continue to serve on the board after chairing for one year.
“This is democracy in our town,” McLoughlin said. “Every year at this time, we renew our Select Board and our democratic processes. Trust in government begins at the local level with our elections.”
McLoughlin thanked Town Clerk Hilary Francis “for an electoral process we can all trust,” adding that she looks forward to working with Town Manager Yoshi Manale and town staff as well as the public.
“I have much respect for my fellow elected Select Board members and what we all bring to represent all the people in Brattleboro,” McLoughlin said. “We five will continue to represent Brattleboro responsibly. There’s important work to do this year and I look forward to working together to find solutions to our problems and prepare for our collective future.”
Goodnow commended Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland and Moderator David Gartenstein for successfully pulling off annual Representative Town Meeting via Zoom on Saturday. Goodnow said he’s impressed with town staff’s efficiency in conducting town business at the meeting.
“I’m looking forward to next year it hopefully being in person,” he said.
A nonbinding resolution passed at the end of the annual meeting recommends the Select Board allow for the meeting to occur with in-person and remote options next year.
“2022 is going to be a busy year for the board,” Goodnow said, “so I’m excited to get to work.”
Goodnow nominated Quipp to serve as vice chairman, and McLoughlin and Wessel said they planned to do the same. This will mark Quipp’s fourth year on the board.
“I think it’s going to be very interesting to be part of the agenda-setting process and the board’s leadership,” he said. “I look forward to hopefully doing right by everybody.”
Quipp nominated Gelter to the clerk position. Her election also had unanimous support among the board.
With the same group of board members heading into a second year together, Wessel said the board is in “a pretty unique situation.”
“I’m going to try to look on the bright side of things,” he said, referring to the uncontested election. “I really hope that some if not all of the public have a level of faith in this board of five that we can go forward.”
Wessel said having consistency on the board will be helpful to the community and Manale, who just started this year.