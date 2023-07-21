MONTPELIER — Acknowledging it won’t go far enough, Gov. Phil Scott on Friday announced that his administration is putting together a $20 million program to help businesses damaged in the recent flooding and not eligible for federal grant assistance.
“We know this won’t be enough. We’ll need Congress to come through to give a bigger lifeline to our employers,” the governor said at a news briefing.
But he said these businesses are often the lifeblood of their communities – grocery stores, service stations, and more. And many are making the decision now whether to rebuild and reopen, and whether to bring employees back on their payrolls. While they are probably eligible for Small Business Administration low-interest loans, taking on debt is not an option for many.
“We have heard the business community load and clear. They need more help than a loan can provide,” said Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of Agency of Commerce and Community Development. She said they are tired in this disaster, and nervous about the future. “We hear you, we see you, and we are working to bring you support and help.”
Like Scott, Kurrle noted that $20 million spread across the state isn’t enough to solve the problem. But she said this funding can serve as a bridge for business owners to help them get renovations started more quickly and get people back to work.
“While this funding will not make them whole, we hope it will make a swift impact in helping them bring back their employees and open their doors,” she said. Details of the program are being finalized and will be rolled out next week. She said the Governor announced the program now “so businesses know that help is on the way from the state.”
Kurrle urged people to continue donating to the private fundraising efforts taking place to help businesses, as this program cannot fill the need. And she encouraged business owners to work with their insurance companies and other avenues to find funding.
She also noted that business owners may be eligible for an additional 20 percent in SBA loans if they include a plan to mitigate against future flooding.
“We are encouraging people to be thinking about that,” she said.
In addition, state Treasurer Mike Pieciak said his office will advance payments due to 49 of the hardest hit towns, $11 million in total, so they have cash in hand now to do recovery work. Pieciak said that helps those communities reduce borrowing costs if they need the additional cash.
The treasurer also said his office was putting a hold on an $85 million local investment fund earmarked for housing and climate action. While he sees both of those issues as important, at this point, Pieciak said, it’s clear the flooding disaster presents a more urgent need for the funding.
Scott and others repeatedly stressed that Vermonters in every county – not only the eight already declared disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency – should call 2-1-1 and report any and all damage they experienced in the flooding. That includes damage to homes, businesses, out-sheds, driveways, vehicles, machinery – anything and everything damaged in floods.
That will increase the likelihood of more counties qualifying for federal assistance. People in counties that do not receive the FEMA designation will not be eligible for federal assistance. He said some people aren’t reporting their damage because they don’t want to pull financial aid from others in greater need.
“If we don’t get enough people and don’t meet the threshold, then no one gets (the federal relief),” Scott said.
Asked how he would respond to criticisms the state isn't doing enough to help communities after the flooding, the governor said, "This was an historic storm that lasted multiple, multiple days. I think we’re doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances. We are in this for the long haul and we are doing our very best to meet the needs of Vermonters.”
Other news from the Scott administration:
• People are encouraged to act quickly to safely remove debris from their properties, and move that trash to the appropriate right-of-way for pick up.
• All state employees are being allowed to volunteer for eight hours of flood-recovery assistance. They will be paid for that time.
• Vermont Strong license plates, which were introduced following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, will be re-introduced and sold to raise funds for current recovery efforts. The plates will be redesigned. More information will be available soon.
• For those who want to help: Sign up to volunteer at Vermont.gov/volunteer; donate funds to a reputable charitable organization; work with local food pantries and shelves to donate food; donate clothing and other items to local charitable organizations.
• Farmers in all 14 Vermont counties are eligible for federal USDA aid following the freeze that damaged crops in May. The state has applied to the USDA for a similar declaration following the flooding. About 9,424 acres of farmland was destroyed in the flooding, impacting roughly 200 farmers and producers. Those numbers are expected to increase.
• About 12 wastewater plants have been impacted by flooding. The public is urged to use caution when swimming in impacted waterways that might have high levels of bacteria.
• Fourteen mobile home parks and 2,317 homes reported damage as of Thursday morning. Those numbers will likely increase.